'Swag turns into tears...' Video of Sandeshkhali horror accused Shahjahan Sheikh in tears goes viral (WATCH)

How the mighty have fallen! A video has emerged in which Shahjahan Sheikh, who is accused of sexual violence with several women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali of North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, is seen crying. In the video, Sheikh is seen weeping while sitting inside the police vehicle after the hearing in Basirhat Sub-Divisional Court. Sheikh broke down when he met his supporters, daughter and other members of his family.

The video has gone viral on social media. Many social media users recalled how Sheikh was seen walking with arrogance during his appearance in the court following his arrest on February 29.

Shahjahan Sheikh faces allegations of assaulting the ED team, provoking his supporters in Sandeshkhali, and inciting violence. Additionally, he is accused of various serious offences, including misconduct towards women and unauthorized land occupation. After being on the run for 55 days, the police successfully apprehended him.