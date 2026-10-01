The Madhya Pradesh High Court upheld the original birth certificate of Monalisa, the 'Kumbh viral girl,' legally recognising her as an adult. The court set aside a municipal cancellation, bringing an end to a 7-month legal and financial ordeal for the couple.

Monalisa Expresses Relief Over Court Verdict Speaking to ANI, Monalisa expressed relief over the verdict and said that the ruling brings closure to a seven-month legal battle marked by financial distress and stalled professional projects. "I am very happy today because I knew that all the cases and allegations filed against us were false. Finally, the truth has triumphed. I knew this would happen, and I am extremely happy. Everything was done without our permission, and we didn't have money or resources to manage those days, and many of our movies were put on hold. But now, everything is okay,” Monalisa said.Monalisa further thanked her legal team and supporters, noting that she and her husband plan to settle in Kerala. “I am very thankful to Preeti Madam, who cared for me like a mother, and everyone who supported us. Even though people tried to threaten us, we kept our faith, and now the truth is out. We plan to settle here in Kerala; I am a Kerala person now, and my husband and I are happy. I am also thankful to the High Court of Indore for the justice they have served," she added. Husband Welcomes Judgment Her husband also welcomed the judgment, crediting advocates Jerry Lopez and Vivek for securing justice. "First of all, I want to thank the honourable High Court in Indore. I also want to sincerely thank our advocates, Jerry Lopez and Vivek, for helping us win this case. It is a victory of truth over falsehood. The court has declared that the cancellation of her birth certificate was done improperly, and it has now been restored,” Monalisa’s husband said.He further emphasised that people were scared to work with them because of the false allegations. “For seven months, we were in a lot of pain, facing financial difficulties, and we couldn't work. People were scared to work with us, even though we had projects, because of the false allegations against us. We are very relieved that the court has cleared our name. The people of Kerala have been very supportive, and we are grateful to them.”“Don't tell your father that my difficulties are big; tell your difficulties that my father is big," he added. High Court Upholds Original Birth Certificate The statement comes after the Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has upheld the validity of the original birth certificate of Monalisa. Meanwhile, the legal representatives noted that the high court's decision effectively nullifies the disputed administrative cancellation of her birth documents, clearing the path for the couple The Court has accepted Monalisa's first birth certificate as valid, while the judge said that before issuing the second birth certificate, the Khargone CMO should have heard Monalisa. 'Flawed' Cancellation Process "The High Court deemed the cancellation process "flawed" because it directly impacted Monalisa’s rights without giving her an opportunity to be heard. As a result, the Court set aside the order and instructed the authorities to grant her a fair hearing and the opportunity to provide clarification before any further action is taken," the lawyer told ANI.Meanwhile, lawyers Vivek Tankha and Jerry Lopez, representing Monalisa and Farman, presented her original birth certificate and Aadhaar card to the Indore High Court to establish her status as an adult. Subsequently, they had also filed a case against Farman alleging Monalisa's abduction; that case is currently ongoing."The cancellation order was set aside, and the original birth certificate has been revived. According to this record, Monalisa is an adult (18 years and 9 months old," the lawyer added. Background of the Legal Dispute The legal dispute arose after Monalisa gained widespread social media attention during the Kumbh Mela and subsequently married Farman, her partner in Kerala. Following the marriage and entry into films, her family obtained a birth certificate from the Maheshwar Municipality in Khargone district declaring her a minor.Earlier in May, Advocate Subhash Chandran, representing Monalisa Bhosle and her husband, Mohd Farman Khan, following their interfaith marriage case, on Tuesday, accused the Madhya Pradesh government of "arbitrarily" cancelling the birth certificate of Monalisa and said a petition challenging the action has now been filed before the Madhya Pradesh High Court in Indore.Meanwhile, Bhosle and her husband moved the High Court seeking an independent inquiry and fair investigation into allegations of criminal conspiracy, forgery of government records, submission of forged documents and communal incitement. According to the plea, Bhosle's official records, including her Aadhaar card, PAN card and voter ID card, consistently establish her date of birth as January 1, 2008, making her an adult and rendering the FIR against her husband legally unsustainable.Monalisa Bhosle gained attention on social media during the Kumbh Mela 2025 and later tied the knot with her boyfriend Furman Khan at the Nayanar Temple in Arumanoor near Poovar. Monalisa also revealed earlier that her family was against the marriage as they wanted her to marry someone else. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) The Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has upheld the authenticity of the original birth certificate of Monalisa, widely known as the "Kumbh viral girl," delivering a legal victory that sets aside a municipal cancellation and legally recognises her as an adult at the time of her marriage.Speaking to ANI, Monalisa expressed relief over the verdict and said that the ruling brings closure to a seven-month legal battle marked by financial distress and stalled professional projects. "I am very happy today because I knew that all the cases and allegations filed against us were false. Finally, the truth has triumphed. I knew this would happen, and I am extremely happy. Everything was done without our permission, and we didn't have money or resources to manage those days, and many of our movies were put on hold. But now, everything is okay,” Monalisa said.Monalisa further thanked her legal team and supporters, noting that she and her husband plan to settle in Kerala. “I am very thankful to Preeti Madam, who cared for me like a mother, and everyone who supported us. Even though people tried to threaten us, we kept our faith, and now the truth is out. We plan to settle here in Kerala; I am a Kerala person now, and my husband and I are happy. I am also thankful to the High Court of Indore for the justice they have served," she added.Her husband also welcomed the judgment, crediting advocates Jerry Lopez and Vivek for securing justice. "First of all, I want to thank the honourable High Court in Indore. I also want to sincerely thank our advocates, Jerry Lopez and Vivek, for helping us win this case. It is a victory of truth over falsehood. The court has declared that the cancellation of her birth certificate was done improperly, and it has now been restored,” Monalisa’s husband said.He further emphasised that people were scared to work with them because of the false allegations. “For seven months, we were in a lot of pain, facing financial difficulties, and we couldn't work. People were scared to work with us, even though we had projects, because of the false allegations against us. We are very relieved that the court has cleared our name. The people of Kerala have been very supportive, and we are grateful to them.”“Don't tell your father that my difficulties are big; tell your difficulties that my father is big," he added.The statement comes after the Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has upheld the validity of the original birth certificate of Monalisa. Meanwhile, the legal representatives noted that the high court's decision effectively nullifies the disputed administrative cancellation of her birth documents, clearing the path for the couple The Court has accepted Monalisa's first birth certificate as valid, while the judge said that before issuing the second birth certificate, the Khargone CMO should have heard Monalisa."The High Court deemed the cancellation process "flawed" because it directly impacted Monalisa’s rights without giving her an opportunity to be heard. As a result, the Court set aside the order and instructed the authorities to grant her a fair hearing and the opportunity to provide clarification before any further action is taken," the lawyer told ANI.Meanwhile, lawyers Vivek Tankha and Jerry Lopez, representing Monalisa and Farman, presented her original birth certificate and Aadhaar card to the Indore High Court to establish her status as an adult. Subsequently, they had also filed a case against Farman alleging Monalisa's abduction; that case is currently ongoing."The cancellation order was set aside, and the original birth certificate has been revived. According to this record, Monalisa is an adult (18 years and 9 months old," the lawyer added.The legal dispute arose after Monalisa gained widespread social media attention during the Kumbh Mela and subsequently married Farman, her partner in Kerala. Following the marriage and entry into films, her family obtained a birth certificate from the Maheshwar Municipality in Khargone district declaring her a minor.Earlier in May, Advocate Subhash Chandran, representing Monalisa Bhosle and her husband, Mohd Farman Khan, following their interfaith marriage case, on Tuesday, accused the Madhya Pradesh government of "arbitrarily" cancelling the birth certificate of Monalisa and said a petition challenging the action has now been filed before the Madhya Pradesh High Court in Indore.Meanwhile, Bhosle and her husband moved the High Court seeking an independent inquiry and fair investigation into allegations of criminal conspiracy, forgery of government records, submission of forged documents and communal incitement. According to the plea, Bhosle's official records, including her Aadhaar card, PAN card and voter ID card, consistently establish her date of birth as January 1, 2008, making her an adult and rendering the FIR against her husband legally unsustainable.Monalisa Bhosle gained attention on social media during the Kumbh Mela 2025 and later tied the knot with her boyfriend Furman Khan at the Nayanar Temple in Arumanoor near Poovar. Monalisa also revealed earlier that her family was against the marriage as they wanted her to marry someone else. (ANI)