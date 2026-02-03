The Gujarat government will hold its first 'Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conferences'. The South Gujarat Zone event will take place in Surat on April 9-10, 2026, featuring seminars, meetings, an exhibition, and a dedicated MSME Conclave.

Inspired by the then Chief Minister and current Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit was laid on a strong foundation in Gujarat in 2003.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Gujarat Launches Vibrant Regional Conferences

After the successful organisation of 10 Vibrant Summits in the state earlier, the state government has, for the first time, organised "Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conferences" ( VGRC) across four zones of Gujarat, the Chief Minister's Office said in a press release.

As part of this initiative, the VGRC for the South Gujarat Zone will be organised in Surat on April 9 and 10, 2026. This zone includes the districts of Tapi, Surat, Navsari, Valsad, Dang, and Bharuch.

During this two-day event, multi-dimensional programs such as seminars on various topics, B2B and B2G meetings, exhibitions, etc., will be organised.

MSME Conclave and Awards

In addition, on the second day of the conference, that is, April 10, 2026, an 'MSME Conclave' has also been organised. This will include informative seminars, panel discussions, exhibitions, and vendor development programs.

Furthermore, at this conclave, awards will be presented in a total of five categories, as listed below, to various micro and small units operating in the six districts included in the South Zone for outstanding performance. These include units with 51 per cent or more ownership by women entrepreneurs, first-generation entrepreneurs below the age of 35 years, scheduled caste entrepreneurs, scheduled tribe entrepreneurs, and entrepreneurs who do not fall under categories 1 to 4 mentioned above may apply under the General Category, for example, SEBC entrepreneurs, etc.

In addition, MSME units that have delivered outstanding performance during the financial year 2024-25 and meet the eligibility criteria may apply for the above awards as per their respective categories. For further information in this regard, the concerned District Industries Centre should be contacted.

The Industries Department of the state has appealed to the maximum number of MSME industries and entrepreneurs in South Gujarat to participate in this program.