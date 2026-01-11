Speaking in Rajkot, PM Modi praised the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, calling its two-decade journey a global benchmark. He said the summit has evolved beyond investment to become a platform for global growth, cooperation, and partnerships.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that over the past two decades, the Vibrant Gujarat journey has become a global benchmark, and that the Summit has gone beyond investment and has become a strong platform for global growth, international cooperation, and partnerships.

He was speaking at the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in Rajkot, when he said, addressing the gathering, "This is my first visit to Gujarat since the beginning of 2026. It is all the more pleasant because my 2026 journey began with paying my respects at the feet of Somnath Dada. I am participating in this magnificent event in Rajkot, in the heart of Gujarat. This means both development and heritage. This mantra is resonating everywhere. Whenever the Vibrant Gujarat Summit platform is set up, I don't see this just as a Summit; I see the journey of modern India in the 21st century, a journey that began with a dream and has now reached a point of unwavering confidence. In two decades, the Vibrant Gujarat journey has become a global benchmark. Ten editions have been held so far, and with each edition, the identity and role of this summit have grown stronger."

Vibrant Gujarat: A Platform for Inclusion and Global Growth

PM Modi further said that the Vibrant Gujarat Summit had become a great example of inclusion: "I have been associated with the vision of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit since day one. In the initial stages, our aim was to introduce the world to Gujarat's potential. We wanted people to come here, invest here, and for India to benefit from it. We also wanted investors from around the world to benefit. But today, this Summit has gone beyond just investment and has become a strong platform for global growth, international cooperation, and partnerships. Over the years, the number of global partners has continuously increased, and with time, this summit has also become a great example of inclusion."

"Here, corporate groups, along with cooperatives, MSMEs, startups, multilateral and bilateral organisations, and international financial institutions, all engage in dialogue and discussions together. They walk hand in hand with Gujarat's development. Over the past two decades, the Vibrant Gujarat Summit has consistently done something new, something special," he added.

PM Modi inaugurated the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference for the Kutch and Saurashtra regions on Sunday. The event saw the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, among other dignitaries.

Focus on Clean Energy and 'Panchamrit' Goals

The two-day conference summit will highlight Gujarat's leadership in the clean energy sector and its alignment with India's 'Panchamrit' commitments announced by the Prime Minister. These include achieving 500 GW of non-fossil energy capacity by 2030, meeting 50 per cent of energy requirements from renewable sources, reducing projected carbon emissions by 1 billion tonnes, lowering carbon intensity by 45 per cent by 2030, and attaining net-zero emissions by 2070.

As part of the VGRC, the Energy and Petrochemicals Department (EPD) will lead a series of high-level discussions, seminars, and panel sessions focused on Gujarat's renewable energy roadmap. Under the Mission 100 GW (Shapath Patra), the state has committed to achieving more than 100 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, reinforcing its position as a frontrunner in India's energy transition.

High-Level Discussions and Key Sessions

The first day of the conference will feature a CEO Roundtable on 'Ocean of Opportunities - Blue Energy, Green Future', which will explore nearshore wind and blue energy prospects. Other key sessions include a Green Startups Fireside Chat, 'Carbon to Crops: Greener Molecules, Greater Yields', and discussions on Gujarat's role as India's energy gateway in oil and gas.

An exhibition-cum-trade show will also showcase best practices in daytime power for agriculture, renewable energy connectivity, and achievements under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

Day Two: Solar Empowerment and Sectoral Achievements

Day two will begin with the flagship programme 'Solar Dividends: Empowerment through PM-KUSUM & PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana', highlighting Gujarat's success in decentralised solar adoption. The day will also see the release of a compendium of best practices by GUVNL and its subsidiaries, the signing of memoranda of understanding, and the felicitation of beneficiaries, vendors, and employees for their contributions to the power sector.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the Somnath Swabhiman Mahotsav Parv. (ANI)