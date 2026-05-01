Surat hosts the two-day Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference, attended by CM Bhupendra Patel, to connect regional MSMEs and startups. The event highlights major investment successes and features an exhibition for women entrepreneurs.

Surat is all set to host the two-day Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference at the AURO University, which is set to be attended by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi and several other Union Ministers.

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Director of iNDEXTb Keyur C Sampat praised the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference, terming it as a medium to connect all the MSMEs and startups at the regional level. "The Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Cabinet Ministers, and Union Ministers are all attending. This is specifically the third phase, where we have used the regional conference as a new medium, and it's an effort to connect industrialists, buyers, and sellers...This is a medium to connect all the MSMEs and startups at the regional level," he said.

KP Group Highlights Major Growth from Vibrant Gujarat MoUs

Affan Patel, Whole-Time Director at KP Group, noted the company's growth since its first Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the initial Vibrant Gujarat Summit during PM Narendra Modi's tenure as Chief Minister. He said the original MoU, valued at Rs 700 crore, has since delivered ten times its value. Between 2024 and 2026, the company has entered into MoUs worth Rs 28,000 crore, which are currently in various stages of execution. "The initial MoU we signed at the first Vibrant Gujarat summit, during PM Modi's tenure as Chief Minister, was valued at Rs 700 crore; we subsequently delivered ten times that value. Between 2024 and 2026, we have entered into MoUs worth Rs 28,000 crore, which are currently in the pipeline and under execution," said Patel.

International Praise for Indian Product Quality

CEO of Ingenium Limited, Sylvestre Keumogne,, who is currently on his second India visit, also praised the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Exhibition initiative, hailing the quality of Indian products.. "This is my second time visiting India... The quality of the products produced by the Indian companies is better," he said.

Exhibition Empowers Women Entrepreneurs

Rupal Shah, who is the former director of Women's Economic Development Corporation said that there are 120 stalls at the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Exhibition, adding that the initiative aims to bring out women and their talent from remote areas across the state. "Almost 120 stalls are here, and all the women have displayed different products...the event they have organised is very beautiful, products women make are from their homes or from their villages, this event and stalls have been set up to bring them out of the village," said Rupal Shah.

Legacy of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, conceptualised in 2003 under the leadership of then CM and now Prime Minister-Narendra Modi, has today evolved as one of the most reputed global forums for business networking, knowledge sharing and strategic partnerships for inclusive growth and sustainable development. (ANI)