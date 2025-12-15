Madhya Pradesh Assembly will hold a special one-day session on December 17 to mark 69 years since its first session. Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar said the session will focus on discussions to build a 'Viksit Madhya Pradesh' (developed MP).

Special Assembly Session for 'Viksit MP'

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday said that a special one-day session of the state assembly will be held on December 17 to mark the completion of 69 years of the first session of the state legislative assembly. Madhya Pradesh was formed on November 1, 1956, and its first assembly session was held on December 17 that same year.

"The first session of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly was held on December 17, and this day holds great significance in the history of the state assembly. A special session is being organised on this occasion. In this session, all members will discuss what needs to be done to build a Vikshit Madhya Pradesh (developed MP)," Tomar told reporters.

He further said, "We all know that our previous generations worked hard to advance the state under challenging circumstances. Today, we are far more capable, and Madhya Pradesh is counted among the developing states, having set several benchmarks in various fields as well. To achieve the goal of making Madhya Pradesh a developed state, we should discuss and move forward based on its conclusions. From this perspective, I believe this session will prove to be very productive."

Tribute Paid to Former CM Bhagwantrao Mandloi

Tomar, along with BJP MLA Bhagwan Das Sabnani and others, also paid floral tribute to former Chief Minister of the state, late Bhagwantrao Mandloi, on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Monday.

"Late Bhagwantrao Mandoli had been the chief minister of our state. It is the birth anniversary of Mandoli and we gathered here to pay floral tribute to him. He was a highly dedicated and inspiring personality. He achieved many milestones in political and public life. From the freedom struggle to independent India, he successfully discharged several responsibilities," the assembly speaker said.

Remembering the former Chief Minister's contributions, Tomar said that although he was not physically present among them, his way of life and contributions continue to inspire them. On behalf of the state assembly family, he offered floral tributes at his portrait in the state assembly. (ANI)