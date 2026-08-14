Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri shared a personal understanding of Partition's anguish, recalling his parents' suffering on 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'. He and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat paid tribute to the victims and survivors of the 1947 tragedy.

Hardeep Puri Recalls Personal Anguish

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said he had a deeply personal understanding of the anguish caused by Partition as his parents had borne its scars, while remembering the victims on 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'. Puri paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the violence and carnage accompanying Partition and to the survivors who rebuilt their lives from scratch. He recalled the suffering of those who were uprooted from their homes during the division of the country.

In a post on X, Puri wrote, "The Partition of our country will always be remembered as one of the most brutal, painful and violent human tragedies to unfold. The stories associated with this dark phase of history will live on in the memories of generations to come. Born to parents who bore the brunt and scars of Partition, I have grown up with a deeply personal understanding of the anguish of those who were uprooted from their homes and torn away from their land under the most harrowing circumstances." https://x.com/HardeepSPuri/status/2088093795518939270?s=20

He said their stories were a reminder of the extraordinary resilience and strength of ordinary people who endured unimaginable suffering. "On Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, I remember all those who lost their lives to the violence and carnage that accompanied Partition. I also pay tribute to the countless survivors, including my own parents and several members of our family, who lost everything, and to many others, like my father, who escaped to India with nothing but the clothes they were wearing," the post read.

"Yet they showed indomitable courage and rebuilt their lives from scratch. Their stories are a poignant reminder of the extraordinary resilience and strength of ordinary people who endured unimaginable suffering. May we remember their pain with empathy, honour their resilience with humility, and ensure that the horrors they witnessed are never forgotten," the post further read.

Pain of Partition Still Runs Deep: Shekhawat

Further, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said the pain of Partition continues to run deep, as he remembered the millions who were rendered homeless and those who lost their lives during the division of the country. "The pain of Partition still runs deep today. A mere line drawn on a map left millions homeless, and millions of lives were extinguished. Partition was a catastrophe for humanity, endured by countless Indians who had done nothing wrong--not even the size of a needle's tip," Shekhawat said in a post on X. https://x.com/gssjodhpur/status/2088079243913900240?s=20

"The sacrifice and martyrdom of those innocents reminds us that no matter what happens, we must remain united... because in our culture, there is no place for division. Deepest respects and endless gratitude to all Indians who endured the horrific agony of Partition!" the post read.

'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'

On August 14, India observes 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' to pay tribute to those who lost their lives and were displaced during the country's partition in 1947.

India attained its freedom from British rule on 15th August, 1947. Independence Day, which is celebrated on 15th August every year, is a joyous and proud occasion for any nation; however, with the sweetness of freedom came also the trauma of partition. The birth of the newly independent Indian nation was accompanied by violent pangs of partition that left permanent scars on millions of Indians. (ANI)