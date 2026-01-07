VHP's Alok Kumar condemned provocative slogans at JNU, calling it a breach of sanctity. He linked the protest to the bail denial for Delhi Riots accused Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, stating that freedom of expression is not a license to run amuck.

VHP Condemns 'Breach of Sanctity' at JNU

International Working President of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) Alok Kumar on Wednesday issued a strong statement condemning the raising of provocative slogans at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), warning against what he termed the erosion of sanctity in educational institutions. He described the incident as a serious breach of academic and democratic norms.

"The sanctity of Jawahar Lal Nehru University has been again breached by crude slogans targeting the Prime Minister of the Country and others," Kumar said in an official statement. "The provocation this time was the denial of bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam for the Delhi Riots," he added.

On Delhi Riots Accused Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam

Referring to judicial observation, Kumar said, "It is noteworthy that the Supreme Court found that the prosecution material comprises direct, corroborative and contemporaneous evidence against both of them. The Supreme Court also noticed their "central and formative role" in the offences relating to the larger conspiracy behind the 2020 planned attacks on Hindus in Delhi."

He further said, "Umar and Sharjeel are accused of conspiring against the unity and territorial integrity of Bharat. This is a heinous crime. It would be appropriate for everyone to await the trial, where the accused would have the chance to prove their claimed innocence."

'Democracy Not a License to Run Amuck'

Condemning the incident on campus, Kumar remarked, "It is unfortunate that a handful of persons, instead of patience, showed the temerity of vitiating the atmosphere at JNU campus in the dead of night. This is shameful and cowardly." He added, "The University has filed an F.I.R. It should be investigated and the guilty ought to be brought for justice."

Highlighting the limits of free expression, he said, "The Democracy and freedom of expression do not give a license to run amuck. The slogans of digging graves are a violation of such rights, indecent and criminal."

"These slogans remind the countrymen of the threats within and to remember that eternal vigilance is the price of liberty," Kumar said.

