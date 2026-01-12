The Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference 2026 for Kutch and Saurashtra concluded in Rajkot, establishing a key investment platform for 12 districts. The event saw over 1,000 MoUs signed, leading to an expected export volume of over ₹500 crore.

The Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) 2026 Kutch and Saurashtra concluded on Monday with the valedictory session at Marwadi University, Rajkot. Inaugurated on 11 January by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, the two-day conference has established itself as a landmark regional investment and development platform covering 12 districts of Kutch and Saurashtra.

Vibrant Gujarat Regional Exhibition (VGRE) Highlights

On this occasion, in the presence of Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Cabinet Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya, Panchayat and Rural Housing Minister Rushikesh Patel, Agriculture Minister Jitubhai Vaghani, Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia, Minister of State for Law Kaushik Vekariya, Minister of State for Industries Jayram Gamit, and Education Minister Dr. Pradyuman Vaja participated in various seminars and visited the exhibition, according to a release. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Exhibition (VGRE) for Kutch and Saurashtra on 11 January 2026. The five-day exhibition, concluding on 15 January 2026, serves as a grand platform to showcase innovation, entrepreneurship, and regional excellence.

With more than 450 exhibitors, including over 160 MSMEs, 60 startups and innovators, 62 artisans, and 70 stalls from central and state government departments, the exhibition reflects the diverse strengths of Gujarat's economy. Spread across six domes and covering a total area of 26,400 square meters, VGRE has emerged as a hub for business networking and collaboration.

Business and Trade Outcomes

One of the key attractions of the exhibition is the Reverse Buyers-Sellers Meet (RBSM), which provides regional MSMEs with a direct opportunity to connect with more than 110 international buyers. For the first time, cottage industries are participating in exclusive meetings with more than 20 international buyers, opening new pathways for global outreach.

According to the release, the program has received an overwhelming response, with more than 2,200 meetings held in the first two days and over 1,000 MoUs signed, leading to an expected export volume of more than ₹500 crore. The B2B and B2G meetings also witnessed strong participation, further strengthening VGRC's role as a catalyst for business collaboration.

Local businesses, industry leaders, startups, academic institutions, and technical students are enthusiastically participating in the exhibition, making it a vibrant confluence of ideas, innovation, and opportunities. By connecting entrepreneurs, artisans, and innovators with global buyers, VGRE is strengthening Gujarat's position as a leading hub for trade, investment, and cultural exchange.

Seminars and Thematic Sessions

Over the two days, more than 50 sector-focused seminars and thematic sessions will be organised, covering industries, agriculture, fisheries, tourism, the environment, startups, sustainability, and future technologies. Today, 20 seminars are scheduled in the morning and around 23 sessions in the afternoon, including the Regional MSME Conclave. In addition, special programs such as the Vendor Development Program, Udyami Mela, and Reverse Buyers-Sellers Meet were organised, all of which witnessed strong stakeholder participation.

Global Partnerships and Industry Leadership

VGRC 2026 featured participation from four partner countries--Japan, Rwanda, South Korea, and Ukraine--and 12 partner organisations. This direct participation by nations and institutions underscored global confidence in Gujarat's regional development narrative.

The inaugural session was attended by leading industry stalwarts, including Mukesh Ambani (Reliance Industries Limited), B.K. Goenka (Welspun Group), Karan Adani (Adani Ports and SEZ Limited), Parakramsinh Jadeja (Jyoti CNC Automation), Samir Mehta (Torrent Group), Prashant Ruia (Essar Group), as well as ambassadors and high commissioners from Rwanda, Ukraine, and Guyana.

Major Infrastructure Announcements

Key announcements include 13 new Smart GIDC estates covering 3,543 acres of land across 7 districts and the inauguration of the Medical Devices Park at Nagalpar in Rajkot These estates reflect the state's commitment to strengthening industrial infrastructure and promoting sector-specific development.

Empowering MSMEs and Inclusive Growth

Special emphasis was placed on MSMEs, women entrepreneurs, and startups through the Udyami Mela, enabling access to finance, markets, skills, and institutional support. This inclusive approach provided a platform for small enterprises and emerging innovators to connect with large industry players and global partners.

Cultural Showcase and Successful Conclusion

According to a release, a cultural program was held on January 11 at Atal Sarovar, celebrating Gujarat's rich heritage and diversity and adding a vibrant dimension to the conference.

VGRC 2026 has successfully brought together stakeholders from various sectors to explore opportunities for sustainable regional development and collaboration. With its strong international partnerships, significant investment commitments, and special focus on MSMEs and startups, the conference has reaffirmed Gujarat's position as a preferred destination for innovation, entrepreneurship, and global engagement. (ANI)