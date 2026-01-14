Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi lauded veterans for their role in Operation Sindoor and their continued service post-retirement. Speaking at the 10th Armed Forces Veterans' Day in Jaipur, he called them torchbearers for future generations.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi on Wednesday said that veterans provided invaluable assistance during Operation Sindoor and played a leading role in serving the nation shoulder-to-shoulder with the Indian Army, adding that many of them have continued to keep the flame of national spirit alive even after retirement.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing the celebrations on the occasion of 10th Armed Forces Veterans' Day in Jaipur, COAS General, in his speech, said, "You all provided invaluable assistance during Operation Sindoor and played a leading role in serving the nation shoulder-to-shoulder with the Indian Army. The nation salutes your courage."

Highlighting the continued service of veterans even after retirement, General Dwivedi said, "Many of you veterans, even after retirement, have kept the flame of national spirit alive, making significant contributions to the nation's development in various fields and upholding the honour of yourselves and the Army through social service."

Emphasising the importance of the day, he added, "This day symbolises the profound gratitude that our nation, India, has always felt towards its soldiers and their families. I express my deepest gratitude and respect to all of you, our veterans."

Veterans: Torchbearers and Guiding Lights

He described veterans as custodians of the Armed Forces' legacy, saying, "You are the torchbearers of the traditions of the Indian Armed Forces and guiding lights for future generations, providing moral direction."

Special Tribute to Veer Naris

The Army Chief also paid special tribute to the families of fallen soldiers, stating, "Today, I especially salute our Veer Naris and their families. Your patience, courage, and dignity have proven that a soldier's strength lies not only within their own capabilities but also in the strength of their family."

An Unbreakable Bond within the Defence Ecosystem

Underlining the lifelong bond between serving soldiers and veterans, General Dwivedi said, "Every veteran present here was once an active soldier, and every soldier will one day become a veteran. Therefore, our responsibility and commitment transcend time and rank."

Emphasising unity within the defence ecosystem, he added, "We are all part of the same ecosystem, and that is why, whenever the nation has called, our veterans have stood by the country in every situation."

Highlighting the values that define the Armed Forces community, he said, "This is a testament to the sense of nation, duty, and responsibility ingrained within you."

Veterans' Role in Viksit Bharat 2047

Linking the role of veterans to India's long-term vision of Viksit Bharat, General Dwivedi added, "Today, as the country moves towards the goal of a Viksit Bharat by 2047, the importance of your experience, integrity, and nationalistic thinking becomes even greater."

The Army Chief also outlined the vast size of the Armed Forces family, saying, "As I said last year, I consider the armed forces to be a strong family of approximately 1.25 crore people," detailing that it includes "12 lakh serving personnel, their 24 lakh dependents, 24 lakh registered veterans, 7 lakh registered Veer Naris and widows, 28 lakh registered dependents of veterans, and 28 lakh unregistered dependents of serving personnel and veterans who live with them."

Recalling a shared commitment with veterans, General Dwivedi further said, "We had collectively resolved to always give you recognition and respect, and in return, you would uphold your responsibility and duty to the nation and the armed forces."

He added with pride, "I feel immense pride and satisfaction in saying that we have received far more contributions than expected."

Significance of Armed Forces Veterans' Day

Armed Forces Veterans' Day is celebrated on January 14 every year, marking the birth anniversary of the Late Field Marshal KM Cariappa, who retired on this day in 1953.

A towering figure in India's military history, Field Marshal Cariappa, the First Commander-in-Chief (C-in-C) of the Indian Army, led the forces to victory in the 1947 war and laid the foundation for an enduring legacy of service, discipline, and patriotism, a release from the Ministry of Defence said. (ANI)