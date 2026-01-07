Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati attended the 27th Foundation Day of Utkal University of Culture, releasing publications and emphasizing the need to safeguard India's rich cultural heritage.

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and former Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu, attended the valedictory ceremony of the 27th Foundation Day of the Utkal University of Culture, held in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. The ceremony marked the culmination of a series of academic and cultural programmes organised by the university to commemorate its foundation. During the event, Governor Kambhampati and M Venkaiah Naidu jointly released the university magazine Rupayana, the research book Sarala Sahitya: Bhumi O Bhumika, and the research journal Parampara, highlighting the institution's contribution to the study and preservation of Odisha's cultural and literary traditions.

Naidu on Safeguarding Cultural Heritage

Addressing students and faculty, Naidu emphasised the importance of safeguarding and promoting India's rich and diverse cultural heritage. He emphasised that institutions such as Utkal University of Culture play a crucial role in nurturing awareness of traditional art forms, literature, and indigenous knowledge systems, especially among the younger generation.

Naidu also interacted with students, encouraging them to take pride in India's cultural legacy while adopting a progressive and inclusive outlook. He emphasised the need for discipline, dialogue, and democratic values in academic spaces.

Odisha Minister of Higher Education and Culture Suryabanshi Suraj and noted litterateur and Padma Bhushan awardee Pratibha Ray were also present at the event, lending further prominence to the occasion.

Naidu on JNU Slogans, International Affairs

Earlier, before attending the programme, the former Vice President addressed the media and commented on recent sloganeering against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus in the national capital. He said hatred should not form part of anyone's life and asserted that raising slogans against the Prime Minister, the Home Minister, or the country would not benefit students. "Hatred should not be a part of anyone's life. Using slogans against the Prime Minister, the Home Minister, and the country will not help those students. They are being misled. The Prime Minister has been elected, and he should be respected. You can agree to disagree," former Vice President said to the media.

Commenting on international affairs, he said, "No country should interfere in the internal affairs of another country. The US has no business in the affairs of another country." (ANI)