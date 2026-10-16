An Instagram video with over 27 million views captures a touching moment where a vegetable vendor refuses payment from a customer named Bhavesh. The vendor insists the vegetables are for family, honouring a 35-year friendship with Bhavesh's late father who passed away in 2013.

Some friendships are so strong that death can't break them. When a vegetable vendor refused to take his money and reminded him that he was not just a client but also the son of a friend he had known for thirty-five years, a man saw a glimpse of that link. Bhavesh, an Instagram user, shared a video of the interaction that has moved over 27 million viewers.

While introducing the vendor, Bhavesh told viewers that his father had passed away in 2013. It had been years, yet the vendor refused to accept any money from him. The reason? He had been friends with Bhavesh’s father for 35 years and continued to consider his friend’s home his own. “Arre, ghar mein hi toh jaa rahi hai. Ghar ke paise nahi hote,” the vendor said, explaining that the vegetables were going into Bhavesh’s home and that one did not take money from one’s own family.

As he spoke about Bhavesh’s father, the vendor smiled, but the emotion in the moment was difficult to hide. He quickly averted his gaze, as if attempting to suppress his emotions. His unwillingness to take money wasn't only about the veggies; it was a sign of a relationship that persisted long after his friend passed away.

Bhavesh gave him a hug before leaving, a moment that encapsulated the tenderness of a relationship that had obviously endured the years and situations that may have kept them apart.

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Social media users discussed the unique form of friendship that continues to influence loved ones' lives even after a person has passed away in the post's comments area.

One viewer noted that the vendor’s eyes revealed the depth of his friendship, even as he tried to conceal his emotions with words. Calling Bhavesh fortunate to have someone who still considered his home his own, the viewer urged him to cherish the bond, describing such people as rare and the connection as priceless.

Another viewer suggested that the vendor’s affection offered a glimpse into the kind of person Bhavesh’s father must have been. The man’s continued gesture was described as a debt of gratitude he was still honouring, years after his friend’s death.