Bhubaneswar Excise officials arrested two men, Sisir Kumar Raut and Lalan Kumar Das, at Jharpada Chhak, seizing 261 grams of brown sugar intended for sale to students and addicts in the area. Both suspects face legal action.

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 27 (ANI): Bhubaneswar Excise Station-1 has arrested two individuals and seized 261 grams of brown sugar during a targeted enforcement drive at Jharpada Chhak in the Odisha capital, officials said. The accused have been identified as Sisir Kumar Raut, a native of Cuttack, and Lalan Kumar Das, originally from Bihar. According to the Superintendent of Excise, Bhubaneswar Debashish Patel, both men were residing in the Haladipadia Basti area under the jurisdiction of the Laxmisagar Police Station in Bhubaneswar. The Excise personnel intercepted the duo while they were travelling on a motorcycle through Jharpada Chhak and recovered the contraband from their possession.

"Today Bhubaneswar Excise Station One officers and staff have seized one motorcycle and two accused at Jharapada Chhak, in which the two accused, namely one Shishir Kumar Rout and one Lalan Kumar Das, were carrying 261 grams of brown sugar with them,” he said. He added that the excise personnel caught the accused red-handed while they were travelling on their bike at Jharapada Chhak. “From the preliminary investigation, we have come to know that one accused, Shishir Kumar Rao, belongs to Cuttack district, but he is residing right now in Bhubaneswar’s Haladipadia Basti, and the other person, Lalan Kumar Das, who is basically a native of the state of Bihar, has also settled there," he said.

Patel said that the accused intended to supply the seized brown sugar to local drug peddlers, who were planning to sell the narcotics to college students and local anti-social elements in slum areas. "Both of these two accused are around 30-40 years old, of whom Shishir Kumar Rout has previous criminal antecedents in different police stations, and they were planning to have a deal in Haladipadia Basti of Bhubaneswar under Laxmisagar PS. Earlier also, we have detected many cases in that area, and these people were planning to make a deal with addicts there, and in the meantime Bhubaneswar Excise sleuths have caught them red-handed," he said.

Investigations have also revealed that Sisir Kumar Raut is a habitual offender with multiple criminal cases registered against him across various police stations in Bhubaneswar. In this financial year, from April till today, the Excise Department booked 53 NDPS cases in which they have arrested 68 persons, 805 kg of Ganja along with the truck container, more than 5 kg of brown sugar along with 10 two-wheelers, 1 three-wheeler and 2 four-wheelers including 1 truck. The total seized is approximately 5 crore rupees in Bhubaneswar. "In this financial year since April till today, Bhubaneswar Excise we have booked 53 NDPS cases in which we have arrested 68 persons and in total we have seized 805 kg of cannabis (ganja) along with a truck container. We have seized more than 4 kg of brown sugar. In these cases, we have seized 10 three-wheelers, 1 three-wheeler, and 2 other four-wheeler vehicles, including 1 truck. So, the approximate value of our seizure would be around 5 crore rupees in Bhubaneswar," he said. (ANI)