The Ministry of Women and Child Development will observe Veer Bal Diwas on Dec 26 at Bharat Mandapam. PM Modi will confer the PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar and address the youth, highlighting their role in nation-building and Viksit Bharat@2047.

National Observance of Veer Bal Diwas

The Ministry of Women and Child Development, will observe Veer Bal Diwas at the national level on December 26 to commemorate the courage, sacrifice, and exemplary values of India's young heroes. The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) will also be conferred tomorrow upon children who have demonstrated outstanding achievements in diverse fields.

According to the press release, the National level programme of Veer Bal Diwas 2025 will be organised at Bharat Mandapam.

PM Modi to Address Youth, Highlight Nation-Building

On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the children and youth of India and underscore the role of young citizens in nation-building. The press note also mentioned about the programme, that will highlight stories of bravery, resilience, and selfless service to inspire children and youth, reaffirming the Government of India's commitment to nurturing empowered and responsible citizens in line with Viksit Bharat@2047. Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Annpurna Devi, will deliver the welcome address.

Event Highlights and Participants

The programme will witness participation from school children, PMRBP awardees, and dignitaries from across the country. Cultural performances showcasing India's rich civilisational heritage and the spirit of bravery will form an integral part of the celebrations.

Live Telecast Details

Veer Bal Diwas 2025, A national-level programme, will be telecast live from 12:30 PM onwards on December 26, 2025 on NIC Webcast, DD News, and the Ministry of Women and Child Development's YouTube channel, enabling nationwide participation.