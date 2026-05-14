VD Satheesan's selection as Keralam Congress's Legislative Party leader sparks state-wide jubilation. He is set to become the next CM after the UDF's decisive victory in the 2026 Keralam Assembly elections, winning 102 of 140 seats.

The selection of VD Satheesan as the Legislative Party leader of Keralam Congress has sent a wave of jubilation across the state as years of on-ground hard work finally paved the way for the Congress leader to be elevated to the state's top post.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The celebrations started at the residence of VD Satheesan after Congress made the announcement in a press conference on Thursday. The celebrations were also held at the party office in Thiruvananthapuram, with workers raising slogans in support of the leader With the announcement, Congress will proceed to form the government in the state, ending days of speculation as the top leaders tussled among themselves for the post.

A Unanimous and Celebrated Choice

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal and senior leader Ramesh Chennithala were the other leaders in the fray for the state's top post. Speaking about the decision, Keralam Pradesh Congress Committee president Sunny Joseph said, "It is a very good decision"

UDF's Decisive Mandate in 2026 Elections

Satheesan served as the Leader of Opposition in Keralam Assembly before the UDF's decisive victory in the 2026 Keralam Assembly elections. The alliance won 102 seats in the 140-member assembly. As the next Keralam CM is announced, the Congress Keralam Committee will meet Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar today and stake a claim to form the government.

Satheesan won the 2026 Kerala Assembly election from the Paravur constituency, securing his sixth consecutive term as an MLA. Satheesan secured 78,658 votes and defeated CPI candidate ET Taison Master by a margin of 20,600 votes. He has represented the Paravur constituency for 25 years, having first won the seat in 2001.

Satheesan's Political Journey

As the Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Legislative Assembly since 2021, Satheesan emerged as a prominent face of the United Democratic Front (UDF) campaign against the ruling Left government. He has been a vocal critic of the state government on various political and governance issues. He also served as the Vice President of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee and succeeded Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala as the Leader of the Opposition after the 2021 Kerala Assembly election.

Born in 1964 in Nettoor near Kochi, Satheesan is a lawyer by profession. He began his political journey through the Kerala Students Union (KSU) and later became active in the Youth Congress. (ANI)