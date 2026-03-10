Opposition MPs protested at Parliament on the second day of the Budget Session, raising slogans against PM Modi's handling of the West Asia conflict. They held a banner reading 'PM is Compromised' featuring Modi with Trump and Netanyahu.

Opposition MPs staged a protest on Tuesday on the second day of the ongoing second leg of the Budget Session, on the staircase of Makar Dwar, the entrance to Parliament, raising slogans against PM Narendera Modi and the Government's handling of the conflict in West Asia. They were seen holding posters and a banner which read 'PM is Compromised'. The banner featured pictures of PM Modi with US President Donald Trump and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. The protestors included MPs who were suspended from the Lok Sabha for the remainder of the session due to "unruly behaviour" in the first phase of the budget session.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Protests Continue Inside Parliament

Meanwhile, as both houses convened for the day, BJP MP Sandhya Ray chaired the session in the Lok Sabha and Chairman CP Radhakrishnan chaired the session in the Upper House of Parliament. Opposition members displayed placards and raised slogans from the well of the House.

Rahul Gandhi Accuses Govt of Avoiding Discussion

A day earlier, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi accused the government of avoiding a discussion on the ongoing conflict in West Asia. He said the government is not willing to discuss the West Asian crisis in the Parliament, as it will unravel how PM Modi has been "compromised" by the US and Israel.

The Congress MP said the situation in West Asia also impacts the public negatively, as the conflict there may lead to a rise in oil prices. "How much loss would the West Asia crisis cause? A fight towards a paradigm shift is going on. This will cause a major loss to our economy. You saw the stock market. PM Modi has signed the deal with the US. The country is going to suffer a major blow. So, what problem do they have in discussing that? We can have a discussion on other issues after that. Is West Asia not important? Fuel price and economic devastation are not important matters of discussion? These are public issues," RaeBareli MP said.

Opposition Demands Debate on Jaishankar's Statement

This comes after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made a statement on March 9 in parliament on Monday regarding the conflict situation in West Asia, while the Opposition demanded a discussion to question the Centre.

INDIA bloc MPs also staged a protest yesterday at the Makar Dwar of Parliament, raising slogans against the Centre over the West Asia conflict. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and LoP in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, were also among the MPs who participated in that protest.

Background on Suspended MPs

During the first phase of the Budget Session, which began on January 28 and concluded on February 13, the House wintessed repeated adjournments as opposition members demanded a discussion on the unpublished memoirs of former Army Chief Gen MM Naravane. Eight Opposition MPs, primarily from Congress, were suspended from the Lok Sabha for the remainder of the 2026 Budget Session following chaotic scenes on February 3. The suspended MPs include -Manickam Tagore, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Hibi Eden, C Kiran Kumar Reddy, Prashant Yadaorao Padole and Dean Kuriakose all from the Congress and S Venkatesan of the CPI (M). (ANI)