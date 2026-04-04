VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan has withdrawn from the 2026 TN Assembly polls, citing 'propaganda' by opponents over his intentions. He said he wanted to serve marginalised sections in the assembly but will now field Jothimani in his place.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), led by President Thol Thirumavalavan, on Saturday announced his decision to withdraw from the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, citing "propaganda" and "misinterpretation" of his intentions by political opponents. Thirumavalavan, who had earlier announced his candidacy from the Kattumannarkoil assembly segment, stated that he had initially planned to move from the Parliament to the State Assembly to better address the issues of the marginalised sections. However, he has now fielded Jothimani as the VCK candidate for the seat.

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Reason for Planned Shift to State Politics

"I wanted to contest in the assembly elections in my own Chidambaram constituency, Kattumannarkoil assembly segment. After this announcement, the people who are against our alliance created this propaganda that I am coming into the state politics to make a coalition government in future. But this is not my intention," Thirumavalavan said.

Explaining his initial decision to shift from Delhi to Chennai, the VCK leader said he felt his scope to address public issues in the Parliament was limited. "I don't want to continue in the parliament because there is no scope at all to address my issues and our people's issues. So I can perform perfectly in the assembly for the people of Tamil Nadu, particularly for the people of marginalised sections. So, without any intention, I plan to contest that," he added.

Withdrawal Citing 'Wrong Perception'

However, the MP noted that the criticism and "wrong perception" surrounding his move forced a change in strategy. "Because of the criticism against this decision, I decided not to contest," he said.

Jothimani Illayaperumal Named as New Candidate

He further named Jothimani Illayaperumal, the son of the late veteran Dalit leader L. Elayaperumal, as the party's candidate for the Kattumannarkoil constituency.

"I announced a candidate, namely Jothimani Illayaperumal, the son of the great leader L. Illayaperumal from Kattumannarkoil constituency in the Tamil Nadu assembly election," he added.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4.

The current tenure of the 234-member state assembly ends on May 10. (ANI)