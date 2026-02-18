VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan endorsed Mani Shankar Aiyar's statement that TN CM M.K. Stalin should lead the INDIA alliance. Aiyar reasoned Stalin focuses on substantive issues and would not stand in the way of Rahul Gandhi becoming Prime Minister.

Stalin for INDIA bloc leader?

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan on Wednesday endorsed the statement made by senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin should lead the INDIA alliance. Thirumavalavan told ANI that Stalin's leadership would be appropriate for heading the opposition bloc. "I endorse the statement made by senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar that Chief Minister MK Stalin should be the leader of the INDIA alliance. MK Stalin's leadership would be appropriate for heading the INDIA alliance", the VCK chief said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Earlier on Monday, Former Union Minister Mani Shankar Aiyar suggested that DMK chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin as the "best man to consolidate" the INDIA bloc, while emphasising that a united national opposition requires strong leadership and strategic coordination.

Aiyar reasoned that Stalin focuses on raising substantive issues rather than sloganeering and would not stand in the way of Rahul Gandhi becoming Prime Minister. Speaking to ANI, Aiyar, who served as the Union Minister for Panchayati Raj in the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA-I) government under Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, said, "What Stalin has done over the past one year is to raise every single point that is relevant to federalism in India." "He has never said 'suit-boot ki sarkar.' He has never said 'chowkidar chor hai.'... He has the great virtue that he won't stand in the way of Rahul Gandhi becoming the Prime Minister," Aiyar said.

A 'Kingmaker' Role

Further, Aiyar drew a historical parallel between Stalin and former Congress chief K Kamaraj, who had declined the prime ministership after Jawaharlal Nehru, stressing that leadership roles should prioritise unity over personal ambition. The former Union Minister seemed to imply that Stalin could play a kingmaker role similar to that of former Congress president K Kamaraj. "If the INDIA bloc is consolidated, I think the best man to consolidate it is MK Stalin. When Kamaraj was asked to become the PM of India in succession to Jawaharlal Nehru, he had one sentence to say to everybody who asked him - "No English, No Hindi. How?" So, MK Stalin is in same position. Rahul Gandhi can become the PM of India, provided there is somebody to spend all his time consolidating the INDIA bloc," he said.

Aiyar's Scathing Critique of Congress

Aiyar's endorsement of Stalin to unify the national opposition alliance came amidst a critique of him by the Congress party. Aiyar also did not hold back his criticism of key figures of Congress, expressing "complete contempt" for spokesperson Pawan Khera. "How stupid can a party be than to make Pawan Khera the spokesman. He's not a spokesman, he's a parrot. He is saying whatever Jairam Ramesh tells him," Aiyar said.

He also took a sharp jibe at AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, calling him a "rowdy. "Can you imagine what is the condition of a party which raises a rowdy like KC Venugopal to the level of the Sardar Patel to Rahul Gandhi?" Aiyar said.

Predicts LDF Win in Kerala

Aiyar also predicted a win in the upcoming Kerala Assembly polls for the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), despite his personal wish for a United Democratic Front (UDF) victory. "As a Congressman, I want the UDF to come to power. As a Gandhian, I'm telling the truth that after the brilliant achievements of the Pinarayi government, the Left government is bound to come to power," he said.

"The electorate of Kerala is the most intelligent and the most independent thinking of any people in India. So, therefore, I want the UDF to come, but I'm afraid, as a Gandhian who's required to tell the truth, I cannot see anyone but the LDF coming to power," he said.

'Not a Rahulian'

Aiyar's remarks sparked a row with Congress distancing itself from his statement and saying Aiyar was not a part of the party. To this, Aiyar said, "Rahul Gandhi has forgotten that I am a member of the party. And therefore, I am a Gandhian. I am a Nehruvian. I am a Rajivian, but I'm not a Rahulian." (ANI)