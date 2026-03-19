Congress MP Jairam Ramesh warned that the proposed VBSA Bill, 2025, threatens the academic autonomy of premier institutions like IITs and IIMs, citing its overriding powers and the potential for bureaucratisation of higher education.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Thursday raised concerns over the proposed Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan (VBSA) Bill, 2025, warning that it could have a grave impact on the academic autonomy of Institutes of National Importance (INIs), which include the IITs, IIMs, NITs, IIITs, and IISERs.

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Threat to Academic Autonomy of INIs

In its letter, Jairam Ramesh cited Clause 49 of the draft Bill, alleging that it would have an overriding effect over all other laws currently in force. He asserted that under the IIT Act of 1961, IITs are empowered to create their own academic programs without requiring further approvals, a mandate he warns may get compromised as these premier institutions likely fall under the new Commission's direct regulatory powers. "The VBSA includes the INIs-- Institutes of National Importance (IITs, IIMs, NITs, IIITs, and IISERs) --which have historically had autonomy. For instance, as per the IIT Act 1961, IITs are empowered to create their own academic programs and need no further approvals for the grant of the same. However, clause 49 of the draft Bill grants the Bill an overriding effect over all other laws currently in force. Although it says that the autonomy of INIs cannot be compromised, it is not clear on the details. Therefore, with this bill, IITs and other INIs may also be expected to fall under the Commission's regulatory powers. This has never been the case before and may compromise their academic and institutional autonomy," said Ramesh.

Concerns Over Dilution of UGC's Role

Additionally, Jairam Ramesh flagged other concerns associated with the VBSA Bill, 2025, highlighting that the proposed legislation allegedly dilutes the UGC's existing consultative requirements. He noted that, unlike current rules, which mandate UGC to perform maintenance and inspection functions in consultation with the Universities, the new Bill grants sole discretionary powers to the Councils to determine standards, conduct inspections, and exercise unspecified functions, effectively sidelining the regulator of the institutions.

"Under the Existing UGC Act, there is mandate for UGC to perform all its functions of determination and maintenance of standards in universities, specify regulations, and even to conduct inspection in consultation with the Universities. The proposed Bill, in contrast, gives sole discretionary powers to the Councils to determine standards, conduct inspection, and exercise/perform other unlimited and unspecified powers and functions. The regulator is now statutorily siloed off from the institutions," added Ramesh.

'Bureaucratisation' of Higher Education Criticised

Overall, the Congress MP's letter criticises the alleged 'bureaucratisation' of higher education under the proposed bill. Ramesh claims that the legislation creates the executive administration of the Commission and its three councils, which is handled by appointed Member Secretaries.

Reacting to this development, he asserted that the administration of education should remain with academics, as is the current practice, rather than being shifted to bureaucratic control. "Currently, the administration of the UGC, AICTE, and NCTE is all run by academics appointed to the position. The new Bill envisages that the executive running of the Commission and the three Councils be done by the Member Secretaries (i.e., bureaucrats) appointed to them. The administration of education should be done by academics (as is currently the practice) rather than by bureaucrats," stressed Ramesh.

About the VBSA Bill, 2025

The Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan (VBSA) Bill, 2025, is a part of the Centre's plan to restructure higher education regulation by replacing existing bodies with a new framework. Introduced in the Lok Sabha on December 15, 2025, the proposed legislation is currently under review by a parliamentary panel. (ANI)