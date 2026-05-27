Tamil Nadu CM Vijay extended greetings on Eid Al-Adha, calling it a reminder of noble values. Devotees across the state, including Madurai and Coimbatore, gathered for prayers to mark the festival of sacrifice with devotion and communal harmony.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on Wednesday extended greetings on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, hailing it as a reminder of "humanity of noble values".

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In a message shared on 'X', Vijay said, "On the occasion of Bakrid, the festival of sacrifice, I extend my heartfelt and loving greetings to all my Islamic brothers and sisters."

"Bakrid stands as a holy festival that reminds humanity of noble values such as faith in God, sacrifice, compassion, sharing, and humanitarianism," he said highlighting the sifnificance of the festival.

He urged that joy should be shared with poor and simple people on this day, asserting that, "love and equality should prevail in society" further expressing his wish that "humanitarianism and communal harmony may flourish even more in the society."

Devotion and Unity Mark Celebrations

The spirit of Eid Al-Adha (Bakrid) resonated across India on Wednesday as devotees gathered in large numbers to offer prayers and mark the festival of sacrifice in Tamil Nadu along with several other states.

The occasion was observed with devotion, unity and religious fervour as people came together to perform collective prayers in open grounds and designated prayer spaces.

In Tamil Nadu, devotees assembled at the Madurai Thamukkam Ground to observe the occasion and offer prayers in large congregations. The atmosphere at the venue reflected a festive spirit as worshippers participated in the Eid prayers with devotion and discipline.

In another significant gathering, Jamiyyathu Ahlil Quran Val Hadees also organised special Bakrid prayers at Aysha Mahal near Kuniamuthur Kalavai area in Coimbatore. Devotees from nearby localities participated in the prayers, marking the festival with religious observance and communal harmony.

Reason for Varied Celebration Dates

The variation in celebration dates, with states such as Tamil Nadu and Jammu and Kashmir marking the festival a day earlier than other parts of the country, is attributed to localised moon-sighting practices as well as geographical differences. These variations are a part of traditional Islamic calendar observances followed across different regions.

Significance of Eid Al-Adha

Eid Al-Adha or Bakra Eid, which is being observed on May 28 this year, is a significant Islamic festival also referred to as the 'festival of sacrifice'. It is observed on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic lunar calendar, and marks the culmination of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca.

The date of the festival changes every year as it follows the lunar calendar, which is approximately 11 days shorter than the Gregorian calendar. This results in Eid moving earlier each year in the Western calendar cycle.

The festival is widely regarded as a time of joy, reflection and compassion, where people strengthen social bonds, forgive past grievances and engage in acts of charity and goodwill. It commemorates the willingness of Prophet Abraham to sacrifice in obedience to God, symbolising faith and devotion. (ANI)