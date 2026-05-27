Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra slammed the 'anti-people' Congress government, citing a Rs 10 lakh crore debt and internal rifts. He predicted early elections, claiming any new CM would be temporary and that Congress is in its 'last days'.

BJP alleges massive debt, predicts Congress downfall

Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra on Wednesday hit out at Congress amid the mounting speculation of a probable state leadership change, alleging that the party is "seeing its last days in the country".

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Speaking to reporters here, he alleged that the Karnataka government under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has incurred a much hefty debt in comparison to the other southern Indian states, calling it an "anti-people government". Claiming that the internal rift in Congress has led to the downfall of the state administration, Vijayendra said that whoever becomes the CM will be "temporary". "A meeting (Congress) was held in Delhi for 5 hours. The overall effect is that Congress is seeing its last days in the country. There is a clear prediction that Congress is heading towards a decline in the state. It does not matter who becomes the CM. I have no personal enmity towards CM Siddaramaiah. If you compare it to the states of South India, CM has incurred a debt of Rs 10 lakh crore in the state. The administration had completely collapsed due to internal strife. This is an anti-people government. If CM Siddaramaiah resigns, and whoever becomes the CM, it will be temporary. No one can stop the early elections in the state," he said.

Siddaramaiah non-committal amid leadership change buzz

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that discussions held with the Congress high command will be addressed tomorrow, amid continuing speculation surrounding a possible leadership change in the Karnataka Congress. Siddaramaiah made the remarks after paying floral tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 62nd death anniversary at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. When asked specifically about talks with the party high command, Siddaramaiah said, "We will talk about it tomorrow."

The remarks come as Siddaramaiah is set to hold a key breakfast meeting with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar at his official residence 'Kaveri' in Bengaluru on Thursday, a development being closely watched amid recurring discussions around leadership transition within the ruling Congress. The meeting follows a high-level Congress leadership discussion held in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar were present at the meeting. Following the Delhi meeting, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal had clarified that discussions were limited to organisational matters, including upcoming Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council elections, and dismissed reports of any leadership change as "speculation". (ANI)