Rahul Gandhi argues that the opposition must continue to contest elections to preserve Indian democracy, stating that withdrawing would legitimize a flawed system, while promising to continue exposing alleged electoral irregularities.

Rahul Gandhi Defends Staying in Elections to Protect Indian Democracy

Chicago (Illinois) [US], November 19 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that instead of withdrawing from the elections, which could undermine the legitimacy of the electoral process in the eyes of the people, the opposition parties would continue to expose the alleged irregularities. Speaking at an event titled ‘The Iran War & India's Role in the World’ at the University of Chicago in Illinois, he expressed confidence that alleged discrepancies in the electoral system would eventually come to light.

“What happens to all the opposition workers if we tell them, 'Okay, don't contest elections'? If we say that we are not going to contest elections, we end Indian democracy that very minute. And we do not want to end the structure of Indian democracy,” Gandhi, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, said in conversation with political science professor Robert Pape.

He said the opposition would continue to highlight alleged discrepancies in the electoral system and take the issue to the people until they realised that the system had been “fully demolished”. “Our strategy is to expose what is going on and take the meeting...until the people of India realise that the system has been fully demolished. But we do not want to break the electoral structure. Because once the opposition says that we are not going to fight elections, in the minds of the Indian people, that process becomes illegitimate. We do not want that. We are purposely not taking that step and we are confident,” Gandhi said.

"The Election Commission itself is now giving us information from inside. So it is only a question of time before that structure collapses. Senior people in the Election Commission are now saying, 'Look, we cannot do this anymore.' So it has been a long journey," he added.

Asserting that the opposition would not accept “a non-democratic India”, Gandhi said that the opposition parties were determined to restore people's ability to express themselves without fear. “We are fighting that battle, and I am quite happy to say that we are winning that battle. It is only a question of time before those structures begin to give way. We are not ready to accept a non-democratic India. And it is not just the Congress party. It is the vast majority of Indians. We are going to ensure that our biggest strength, the ability of our people to express themselves without fear, is revived once again and remains our biggest strength,” Gandhi said.

The Congress leader also questioned the legitimacy of the 2024 general elections, citing the example of a Brazilian woman who, he claimed, had never visited India but voted 23 times in a state assembly election. "If the voters were illegitimate in the 2024 election, if they did not exist, were fake voters or should not have voted, then how is that election legal? I will tell you again that a Brazilian woman who has never visited India voted 23 times in a state election in India," Gandhi said.

He further revealed that concerns over the electoral process had existed since the 2014 general elections, when the Congress found certain electoral margins politically inexplicable. "Even in the 2014 election, we already believed that there was something wrong because the margins were just unexplainable politically," he said.

Gandhi said that even after he obtained what he considered proof of irregularities and presented it to senior Congress leaders, they advised him against making such allegations publicly. "Even when I got the proof and demonstrated it to our political leaders in the Congress party, they said to me, 'Please don't say this.' For us, Indian democracy is sacred. For me, even to say that there is a problem in Indian democracy is difficult without 100, 200 or 300 per cent proof," he said.

Gandhi is on a two-day visit to the United States, where he held a discussion at the University of Chicago in Illinois with political science professor Robert Pape. A day before, he also took part in an academic interaction with students and faculty members at Columbia University in New York. (ANI)