CM Revanth Reddy met the Parliamentary Committee to detail Telangana's welfare initiatives for SC and ST communities, highlighting advancements in education, healthcare, and political representation for marginalized groups in the state.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Prioritizes SC and ST Welfare Initiatives

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that the Telangana government accorded top priority to the welfare of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). As per the Chief Minister's Office, the Chief Minister met with the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on the Welfare of SCs and STs, Faggan Singh Kulaste, along with other committee members at the Dr. Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resource Development (MCRHRD) Institute of Telangana on Wednesday. The CM briefed the Committee that the government was providing opportunities for SC and ST communities in education, employment, economics, and politics. Highlighting that the government provided significant political opportunities to Dalits, including appointing them as the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly and as ministers in the state cabinet, CM Revanth Reddy said that numerous opportunities have been created for the particular communities in the appointment of the Public Service Commission and various state corporations. The Chief Minister also highlighted appointments in the higher education sector, stating that, for the first time in its 100-year history, a Dalit had been appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University. The Chief Minister said that SC and ST individuals have also been appointed as Vice-Chancellors at Dr B R Ambedkar Open University and Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT/IIIT). The CM emphasised that the government has also ensured representation for SCs and STs wherever they possess the necessary qualifications and merit. The communities were also given priority in the allocation of 'Indiramma' (housing scheme) homes. More than 50 per cent of the funds from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) and the Aarogyasri healthcare scheme were being utilised for the benefit of SC and ST communities, he said. The Chief Minister also informed the committee that Telangana had become the first state in the country to implement the categorisation of Scheduled Castes. The committee members commended the Chief Minister for implementing this categorisation and for establishing the 'Young India' Integrated Residential Schools. Telangana MPs Mallu Ravi and Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, MLA Sri Ganesh, committee members Tapir Gao, Harish Chandra Meena, Anil Firojiya, Arun Kumar, and Prasada Rao, along with senior officials, were present in the meeting.