Varanasi set to dazzle with eco-friendly fireworks, laser show on Dev Deepawali

On November 15, Kashi will celebrate Dev Deepawali with a spectacular laser show and eco-friendly fireworks synchronized to Lord Shiva’s hymns. The event features 12 lakh lamps along the Ganga, creating a mesmerizing atmosphere for millions of attendees in a unique blend of tradition and technology.

This November 15, Kashi will shine as millions gather for the renowned Dev Deepawali celebration. Under the auspices of the Yogi government, the sacred city is preparing a breathtaking spectacle featuring a mesmerizing laser show and vibrant, environmentally friendly fireworks, all set to the melodic hymns of Lord Shiva (Shiv Bhajan).

The festival promises an enchanting display as the sky over the revered Ganga glimmers with colourful patterns. Both banks of the Jahnavi River will be adorned with shimmering lights, and Kashi's iconic semi-circular ghats will glow softly with the light of 12 lakh earthen lamps, forming a celestial garland across the riverscape.



A notable feature this year will be the green fireworks display near the Ganga Gate of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham. This special event will be synchronized with the mystical hymns dedicated to Lord Shiva, enhancing the spiritual atmosphere. The Yogi government aims to blend traditional art with advanced technology, introducing the "Fire One Firing" system for a remarkable 10-minute show.



Manoj Gautam, CEO of Axis Communication, announced that the fireworks display will extend over 1.5 kilometers along the river's sandbank, featuring tracks like "Har-Har Shambhu" and "Shiv Tandava." The green fireworks, which produce sounds below 70 decibels, will illuminate the sky with vivid, rainbow-colored patterns, offering an awe-inspiring visual experience.

Sanjay Pratap Singh, the company’s India head, emphasized that this year's celebration will be unique, as the vibrant colors and patterns reflect on the Ganga's waters, promising an unforgettable night for all attendees.

