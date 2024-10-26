Varanasi set to dazzle with eco-friendly fireworks, laser show on Dev Deepawali

On November 15, Kashi will celebrate Dev Deepawali with a spectacular laser show and eco-friendly fireworks synchronized to Lord Shiva’s hymns. The event features 12 lakh lamps along the Ganga, creating a mesmerizing atmosphere for millions of attendees in a unique blend of tradition and technology.

Varanasi set to dazzle with eco friendly fireworks and laser show on Dev Deepawali vkp
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Oct 26, 2024, 3:37 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 26, 2024, 3:38 PM IST

This November 15, Kashi will shine as millions gather for the renowned Dev Deepawali celebration. Under the auspices of the Yogi government, the sacred city is preparing a breathtaking spectacle featuring a mesmerizing laser show and vibrant, environmentally friendly fireworks, all set to the melodic hymns of Lord Shiva (Shiv Bhajan).

The festival promises an enchanting display as the sky over the revered Ganga glimmers with colourful patterns. Both banks of the Jahnavi River will be adorned with shimmering lights, and Kashi's iconic semi-circular ghats will glow softly with the light of 12 lakh earthen lamps, forming a celestial garland across the riverscape.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrive in Varanasi to celebrate Diwali with the nation

A notable feature this year will be the green fireworks display near the Ganga Gate of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham. This special event will be synchronized with the mystical hymns dedicated to Lord Shiva, enhancing the spiritual atmosphere. The Yogi government aims to blend traditional art with advanced technology, introducing the "Fire One Firing" system for a remarkable 10-minute show.

Yogi Adityanath lauds PM Modi’s leadership in agriculture, welcomes MSP increase

Manoj Gautam, CEO of Axis Communication, announced that the fireworks display will extend over 1.5 kilometers along the river's sandbank, featuring tracks like "Har-Har Shambhu" and "Shiv Tandava." The green fireworks, which produce sounds below 70 decibels, will illuminate the sky with vivid, rainbow-colored patterns, offering an awe-inspiring visual experience.

Sanjay Pratap Singh, the company’s India head, emphasized that this year's celebration will be unique, as the vibrant colors and patterns reflect on the Ganga's waters, promising an unforgettable night for all attendees.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to celebrate Diwali with soldiers in Tawang AJR

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to celebrate Diwali with soldiers in Tawang

Arvind Kejriwal to campaign for MVA in Maharashtra, no AAP candidates in Assembly race AJR

Arvind Kejriwal to campaign for MVA in Maharashtra, no AAP candidates in Assembly race

Hindi unites nation': CM Yogi Adityanath highlights power of language at Samvadi Gorakhpur AJR

'Hindi unites nation': CM Yogi Adityanath highlights power of language at Samvadi Gorakhpur

Bhardwaj Muni Ashram, showcasing 500 ancient aircraft techniques, set to shine at Mahakumbh 2025 AJR

Bhardwaj Muni Ashram, showcasing 500 ancient aircraft techniques, set to shine at Mahakumbh 2025

Deepotsav 2024: Over 1200 artists from across India to participate in three-day event from October 28 to 30 anr

Deepotsav 2024: Over 1200 artists from across India to participate in three-day event from Oct 28 to 30

Recent Stories

8 negative effects of strict parenting on children ATG

8 negative effects of strict parenting on children

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to celebrate Diwali with soldiers in Tawang AJR

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to celebrate Diwali with soldiers in Tawang

7 Health benefits of eating pistachios RTM

7 Health benefits of eating pistachios

7 Health benefits of eating pistachios RTM

7 Health benefits of eating pistachios

World Test Championship points table: India's final chances in jeopardy after NZ clinch historic series win snt

World Test Championship points table: India's final chances in jeopardy after NZ clinch historic series win

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon