Yogi Adityanath lauds PM Modi’s leadership in agriculture, welcomes MSP increase

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath commended Prime Minister Modi's decisions to increase the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for rabi crops and raise Dearness Allowance (DA) for government employees and pensioners. He also praised the approval for a new rail-and-road bridge in Varanasi, highlighting its contribution to regional development.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday, expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, welcoming the decisions taken by the Union Cabinet. Taking to 'X' following the Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, he wrote that PM Narendra Modi, who is constantly dedicated to the welfare of the farmers, has led the agriculture sector towards continuous progress under his firm leadership.

He added, “The decision taken by the Union Cabinet today to increase the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rabi crops wheat, barley, gram, lentil, rapeseed and mustard, safflower for the Rabi marketing season 2025-26 is highly commendable. This decision will bring positive change in the lives of the farmers as well as encourage them to invest more in the agriculture sector. Heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister for this decision ensuring increase in the income of the farmer brothers!"

CM Yogi praised the Union Cabinet's decision for Central Government employees, calling it a great move. He mentioned that the Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved an increase in the Dearness Allowance (DA) for employees and Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners, which will lead to a 3% rise in basic salary and pensions, raising the total from 50%.

In his post, the CM thanked the Prime Minister for this gift to Central employees, especially during the festive season. He also expressed appreciation to the Union Cabinet for approving the construction of a rail-and-road bridge over the Ganges River in Varanasi.

He noted that, under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, Kashi is achieving new levels of development. "To support this growth, the Cabinet approved the bridge project and the Varanasi-Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay multitrack", he stated. CM Yogi added that this project will not only enhance the region's development, but also create new opportunities for the people of Varanasi and Chandauli.

Latest Videos