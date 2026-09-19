The HP government reassigned PWD and Urban Development charges during minister Vikramaditya Singh's absence. Ex-CM Jairam Thakur attacked the Sukhu-led Congress govt, alleging it has halted development and has no new schemes to its name.

Temporary Portfolio Reshuffle in Himachal Govt

The Himachal Pradesh government has assigned the charge of the Public Works Department (PWD) to the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister and the Urban Development Department to the Town and Country Planning Minister during the absence of Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh.

According to an order issued by the General Administration Department on September 19, Singh will remain out of the state from September 20 to September 28.

The order, issued by the Secretary (General Administration Department) to the Himachal Pradesh government, said the two ministers would look after their respective departments until Singh returns. The arrangement has been made for the disposal of official work during the minister's absence from the state. Copies of the order have been forwarded to the Secretary to the Governor, Private Secretary to the Chief Minister and ministers, Private Secretary to the Speaker of the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha and Private Secretary to the Chief Secretary, among others. The order was issued by the General Administration Department, Confidential and Cabinet Branch.

Jairam Thakur Slams Congress Government

Meanwhile, addressing a conference of newly elected BJP representatives in the Shillai assembly constituency, former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh and Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur launched a scathing attack on the Congress government.

He stated that although the Congress is currently in power in the state, the public still speaks only of the development schemes initiated during the BJP's tenure. He remarked that the current Sukhu government has not formulated a single new scheme in its three-and-a-half-year term; consequently, there is nothing for the public to remember it by. He emphasised that holding power is not as important as residing in the hearts of the people. He pledged that since the Hati community has established a bond with the BJP, the party would uphold it with complete dedication.

Jairam Thakur alleged that the Sukhu government is gaining notoriety not for constructive work, but for halting development projects and shutting down institutions out of a spirit of vendetta.

Tribute to Late BJP Leader

At the conclusion of the event, Jairam Thakur expressed deep grief and paid tribute to the late Vinay Gupta, a former BJP District President and state spokesperson. Several prominent leaders and party workers, including MLA Reena Kashyap, former MLA Baldev Tomar, Zila Parishad Chairperson Shivani Verma, Vice-Chairperson Baldev Bhandari, Narayan Singh, and Dalip, were present on the occasion. (ANI)