TMC MP Saugata Roy said Rejinagar candidate Rabiul Alam Chowdhury did not withdraw from the by-election after CM Mamata Banerjee spoke to him. The development comes amid a factional dispute within the TMC and ahead of the October 6 bypolls.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy on Saturday said that party candidate Rabiul Alam Chowdhury did not withdraw from the Rejinagar Assembly bye-election after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spoke to him, expressing gratitude to the candidate for continuing in the electoral fray. Saugata Roy told ANI, "He did not withdraw… Mamata Banerjee talked to him. I thank him for not withdrawing."

The statement came amid political developments ahead of the October 6 bypolls in West Bengal, including Rejinagar and Nandigram, following a dispute over the TMC's party name and symbol and changes in candidate positions. The Rejinagar seat fell vacant following the resignation of Aam Janata Unnayan Party founder Humayun Kabir, who had also won from Nowda.

Nandigram Bypoll Developments

Meanwhile, TMC MLA Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay reacted to the arrest of Congress candidate Milan Pradhan ahead of the Nandigram bypoll, questioning the timing of the action. "This is all just a pretext. How has he been moving around freely for 19 years? Why wasn't he arrested? He got arrested only when he became a candidate," Chattopadhyay told ANI.

The Congress has alleged that Pradhan's arrest in an old murder case came soon after the Mamata Banerjee-led faction announced support for him in Nandigram. Police sources said Pradhan was arrested based on an existing warrant in connection with the case. Earlier, Mamata Banerjee's faction decided to support Congress candidate Milan Pradhan in Nandigram after its candidate Sanchita Pradhan Dey withdrew her nomination. Banerjee had said the decision was taken in the "greater interest of the country" and described Congress as a "sister party".

TMC Faction Dispute and EC Order

The developments followed the Election Commission of India's interim order barring rival TMC factions from using the party's original name "All India Trinamool Congress" and its traditional symbol "Jora Phool" pending a final decision on the organisational dispute. Reacting to the EC order, Roy had said, "I have no reaction. This is a temporary order only for only two by-elections. So we do not accept the order. Nor do I think it's a permanent order."

The ruling faction was allotted the name "Mamata All India Trinamool Congress" and the "Football Player" symbol, while the rival faction led by Arup Roy was allotted the name "Democratic Trinamool Congress" and the "Envelope" symbol for the upcoming bypolls. The bypolls in Nandigram and Rejinagar, along with the Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election in Assam, are scheduled for October 6, with counting of votes on October 9.