Amid a cold wave, devotees took a holy dip in Varanasi's Ganga River. Major Uttar Pradesh cities like Varanasi, Agra, and Lucknow recorded 'moderate' AQI, while Delhi's air quality improved slightly but remained in the 'poor' category.

Cold Wave and 'Moderate' Air Quality in Varanasi

The devotees braved the cold wave to take a holy dip in the Ganga River in Varanasi, where the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast a minimum temperature of 10°C. On Thursday morning, the city recorded an overall air quality in the 'moderate' category, with an AQI ranging between 101 and 200.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Air Quality Across Uttar Pradesh Cities

Additionally, multiple cities across Uttar Pradesh recorded overall 'moderate' air quality, according to CPCB data. In Agra, the AQI ranged between 101 and 200, placing it in the 'moderate' category. Amid the ongoing cold wave, the Taj Mahal remained covered in fog, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast a minimum temperature of 11°C for the city. The state capital, Lucknow, recorded an AQI of 174 at 8 am, placing it in the 'moderate' category. Similarly, Hapur also experienced moderate air quality, with an AQI of 151.

However, several cities in the state showed variations in air quality across different areas on Thursday morning. Kanpur recorded a 'moderate' AQI in the range of 101-200, while Muzaffarnagar reported a poor AQI of 240. In contrast, Vrindavan recorded a good air quality with an AQI of 60, placing it in the 'satisfactory' category.

Delhi Air Quality Improves but Remains 'Poor'

Meanwhile, the national capital Delhi witnessed a significant improvement in air quality on Thursday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 221 around 7 am. However, it remained in the 'poor' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Air quality improved sharply compared to Wednesday, when the AQI was over 300.

Despite this improvement, a thin layer of smog persists in parts of the city, and overall air quality remains poor. In Anand Vihar, a thin layer of smog lingered, although visibility was relatively clear, with an AQI of 292, placing it in the 'poor' category. Additionally, a thin layer of smog blanketed the areas around Dhaula Kuan, Akshardham, and India Gate this morning. (ANI)