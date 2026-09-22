RJD MP Sudhakar Singh attacked the Bihar administration over a viral assault on minors in Jamui, alleging a 'Rakshas Raj' where criminals get political patronage. Police have arrested three in the case and formed an SIT to probe the incident.

RJD slams govt, alleges 'Rakshas Raj' over Jamui assault

Attacking the state administration, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Sudhakar Singh on Tuesday over the recent viral assault incident in Bihar's Jamui, alleged that criminals are operating under political patronage, claiming that an atmosphere of impunity has taken hold across Bihar. "For a long time, we have been saying that there is a 'Rakshas Raj' in Bihar. Crime is thriving here not just because there are criminals, but because the people sitting in power are shielding them. When no action was taken against senior officer Kundan Krishnan in the fake encounter case, officials across Bihar felt emboldened. There is no longer any fear of accountability among officers. The administration is being run in collusion with the liquor mafia and the land mafia. When mafias dictate governance, crimes against women, children, and the common public are bound to escalate. Is this an isolated incident in Jamui? If you look at the series of recent events, there is no meaningful action," Singh told ANI.

Echoing similar concerns, senior RJD MLA Bhai Virendra termed the incident deeply shameful and accused the administration of failing to deter crimes against women. "This is a shameful event. People from every party have expressed concern over this and also condemned it. Strict action should be taken against the culprits. We have cornered the government on this. The government is not taking any action against those who are teasing girls and women...I will tell the Chief Minister to take cognisance of this at the earliest and ensure that the culprits are punished...Until action is taken, the root of the law will not be strengthened," Virendra told reporters.

BJP defends govt, hits back at Congress

Countering the opposition's charges, BJP leader Rahul Sinha asserted, "One should look at the history of places where the Congress has been in power. The Congress has no issues to raise. During the Congress era, there was nothing but theft, looting, and violence. This is an unfortunate incident, and the Bihar government will certainly take action. The guilty will be punished."

Police arrest three, form SIT; NCW takes cognisance

The remarks come after a video purportedly showing the alleged harassment and assault of two minors in Bihar's Jamui surfaced on social media, triggering public outrage and political reactions. Police have registered a case under relevant provisions, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and arrested three people in connection with the incident. An SIT has also been formed to identify and apprehend the remaining suspects.

The incident reportedly took place on September 19, when the two teenagers were returning from coaching classes. According to reports, a group of people stopped and allegedly harassed the minors, with portions of the incident being recorded and subsequently circulated online.

The National Commission for Women has also taken suo motu cognisance of the incident and sought action from the Bihar Police, including the identification and arrest of those allegedly involved. Authorities have separately initiated action against social media accounts circulating footage that could reveal the identities of the minors.