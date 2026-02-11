'Vande Mataram', the national song, must be played before the national anthem, i.e., 'Jana, Gana, Mana' at all government events and in all schools, the Union Home Ministry said in new rules issued Wednesday morning.
The Union home ministry has mandated that a six-stanza-long, 3 minutes and 10 seconds version of Vande Mataram be played or sung at a raft of official occasions, including during the unfurling of the Tricolour, arrival of the President at events, before and after her speeches and addresses to the nation, and before and after the arrival and speeches of governors.