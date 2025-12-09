Ahead of TVK leader Vijay's address in Puducherry, police have intensified security, stopping and inspecting cadres from Tamil Nadu at the border. The event has strict crowd control measures, including a 5,000-person cap and QR-code entry.

Heightened Security at Puducherry Border

Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) Cadres travelling from Tamil Nadu to attend the party's public meeting today in Puducherry are being stopped and inspected at the Mullodai border area between Cuddalore and Puducherry on Tuesday.

Party leader Vijay is scheduled to deliver a special address at the meeting being held in Uppalam, Puducherry. Following the recent crowd-related incident during the Karur event, police security across Puducherry has been significantly intensified. As part of these heightened security measures, cadres arriving from Tamil Nadu are not being allowed to enter Puducherry without checks directly. Vehicles at the Mullodai border are being thoroughly inspected by police personnel before being permitted into the Union Territory. Police officials, including Puducherry SSP Kalaivanan, have said that tight monitoring and precautionary measures are in place to prevent overcrowding and ensure safety during the event.

Strict Regulations for Crowd Control

Meanwhile, on Monday, authorities had issued stringent regulations to ensure crowd control and public safety. The Puducherry Police, led by Senior Superintendent of Police (Law & Order) R. Kalaivanan, granted permission for the event at the Expo Ground with attendance strictly capped at 5,000 people from the Union Territory. The meeting, scheduled between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., will feature TVK president and actor Vijay, who is expected to address supporters around noon. Departing from the usual practice of using a stage, Vijay will speak from a specially arranged campaign vehicle. Only individuals carrying QR-coded entry passes issued by the party will be allowed inside. The police advisory makes it clear that persons without valid passes, as well as children, pregnant women, senior citizens, and those with health issues, will not be permitted. The event is exclusively for Puducherry residents, and people from neighbouring districts of Tamil Nadu have been asked to refrain from travelling to the venue. Designated parking areas have been assigned at Pondy Marina, the Old Port, and behind the Indira Gandhi Stadium, with roadside parking strictly prohibited.

TVK Issues Directives to Cadres

In alignment with the police guidelines, TVK issued a detailed nine-point directive to its cadres, urging full cooperation and reiterating that no cadres from other states would be allowed entry. The party emphasised that its leader prioritises the safety of his supporters, especially in the wake of the Karur stampede two months ago that claimed 41 lives. The guidelines prohibit welcome processions, celebratory activities, unauthorised banners, and the placement of flex boards along roads without permission, in accordance with High Court orders. Cadres have also been instructed not to follow Vijay's vehicle at any point and to maintain discipline throughout the event. The party further warned against climbing on buildings, vehicles, trees, or going near electric poles or transformers at the venue. With 50 CCTV cameras installed and monitoring strengthened, authorities and the party expect a tightly regulated event focused on safety and orderly conduct. (ANI)