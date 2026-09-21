Congress leader Jairam Ramesh slammed the Centre, alleging that a massive 10-25% surge in prices of spices, dals, and essential commodities has made life difficult for the poor. He questioned PM Modi's silence on inflation and demanded immediate relief.

Congress General Secretary in-charge of Communications and Member of Parliament Jairam Ramesh on Monday alleged that rising prices of food items and essential commodities had made life difficult for poor and middle-class families and demanded immediate measures from the Centre to provide relief.

Congress Highlights Surge in Spice Prices

In a post on X, Ramesh said prices of spices had increased by 10 to 25 per cent over the past month. He cited an increase in the price of small cardamom from Rs 4,000 to Rs 4,400 per kg, large cardamom from Rs 2,400 to Rs 2,800 per kg and cumin from Rs 360 to Rs 400 per kg. “In the past month, spice prices have surged by a massive 10% to 25%. Small cardamom has risen from 4000 rupees to 4400 rupees/kg, large cardamom from 2400 rupees to 2800 rupees/kg, and cumin has jumped from 360 rupees to 400 rupees/kg,” he said. The huge jump in the prices of food items in the country has broken the back of the middle and poor classes. The prices of essential daily use items are skyrocketing, making it difficult for the common man to live. In the past month, there has been a huge increase of 10% to 25% in the prices of spices. Small cardamom… pic.twitter.com/FjkPnIKN2w — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 21, 2026

Dal, Edible Oil Prices Also Soar

He also said mace prices had risen from Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000 per kg, while pigeon pea (tur) dal increased from Rs 100 to Rs 130 per kg, chana dal from Rs 70 to Rs 100 per kg and urad from Rs 120 to Rs 140 per kg. According to Ramesh, mustard oil increased from Rs 190 to Rs 210 per litre, while Safola oil rose from Rs 240 to Rs 280 per litre.

Onion Prices Skyrocket by Over 80%

He further said that the all-India average retail price of onions increased from Rs 29.50 per kg in June to Rs 53.78 per kg in September, which he described as an 82.3 per cent increase in three and a half months.

He alleged that rising inflation was making pulses and essential food items increasingly unaffordable for poorer households.

Ramesh Questions PM Modi's Silence on Inflation

He also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the government’s response to inflation and asked where the promised “good days” had gone.

Ramesh said, “But the Prime Minister remains silent on inflation. The country is asking, 'Where have the 'good days' gone, Prime Minister ji? Are they only left in sermons?" The people go hungry, the government stays silent... Is this the new India? What happened to your promise? That vow, that resolve?”

He demanded that the government take immediate steps to control what he termed “uncontrolled inflation” and provide relief to the common people.