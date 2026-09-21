A drying riverbed in Andhra Pradesh has brought unexpected challenges to Ganesh Visarjan celebrations, raising fresh questions about water scarcity, drought management and alternative immersion arrangements.

Ganesh Visarjan celebrations in parts of Andhra Pradesh took an unusual turn this year as drought-like conditions and shrinking water levels reportedly left devotees struggling to find suitable locations for idol immersion.

In several areas of Anantapur district, rivers, canals and other traditional immersion sites reportedly lacked sufficient water, forcing many people to alter long-standing rituals associated with the festival. Visuals circulating online showed Ganesh idols placed on dry stretches of riverbed, highlighting the impact of declining water availability in the region.

One of the most visible examples emerged from the Chitravati River, a key water source in the district. Reports indicate that large sections of the river have dried up, leaving devotees with limited options for conducting immersion ceremonies. Similar situations were also reported around the HLC canal in Bukkarayasamudram and other nearby locations.

The development has drawn attention because idol immersion remains an important conclusion to Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. In many towns and villages, rivers, ponds and lakes traditionally serve as the final destination for idols following days of worship.

This year, however, water shortages changed the picture significantly.

Social media videos shared from the district appeared to show devotees leaving idols in dry portions of the riverbed after finding little or no water available for immersion. Many users linked the situation to poor rainfall and drought conditions that have affected parts of the region in recent months.

Water Scarcity Creates New Challenges

The issue extends beyond a single river. According to local reports, several water bodies across parts of Andhra Pradesh have seen declining water levels, creating logistical challenges for religious events that depend on accessible water sources.

In some locations, residents reportedly attempted to overcome the problem by arranging water through tankers or by filling selected ponds to facilitate idol immersion. These efforts were aimed at ensuring devotees could complete rituals despite difficult environmental conditions.

The situation has also prompted discussions about preparedness and planning for major festivals in drought-prone regions.

Questions have been raised about whether alternative immersion facilities could have been established in advance in areas facing severe water shortages. Temporary arrangements, including specially prepared ponds, have been suggested as one possible solution when natural water bodies become inaccessible.

The issue has now entered the political arena as well.

Former minister and YSR Congress Party leader Vellampalli Srinivas criticized the TDP-led state government over the arrangements made for Ganesh Visarjan. He argued that authorities were aware of the water shortage situation and should have created adequate alternatives for devotees.

Srinivas questioned why temporary ponds or other designated immersion facilities were not reportedly prepared in some drought-affected areas. He also alleged that certain organisers faced challenges related to permissions for Ganesh pandals, prayer events and annadanam activities.

These allegations form part of the opposition party’s criticism of the state government and have not been independently verified.

Focus Returns To Artificial Immersion Facilities

The situation has revived discussion around the use of artificial immersion ponds, particularly in regions where rivers and lakes are either dry or environmentally stressed.

Supporters of the idea argue that temporary ponds can provide organised and accessible immersion facilities while reducing dependence on natural water bodies during periods of drought. Such facilities may also help avoid situations where devotees are forced to conduct rituals in dried-up riverbeds.

Environmental discussions have also resurfaced alongside the water shortage issue.

Guidelines related to idol immersion have frequently encouraged the use of designated facilities and raised awareness about the impact of materials such as Plaster of Paris and chemical-based colours in natural ecosystems.

For many residents, however, the most immediate challenge this year was not environmental regulation but simply the lack of water itself.