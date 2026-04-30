The first Vande Bharat Express from Jammu reached Srinagar, a historic milestone for rail connectivity in the Kashmir Valley. The upgraded service is expected to transform travel, boost the economy, and provide all-weather relief for passengers.

The first Vande Bharat Express train from Jammu reached Nowgam Railway Station in Srinagar on Thursday, marking a major milestone in rail connectivity for the Kashmir Valley. The development was welcomed by passengers, officials and locals, who described it as a historic step that will transform travel and boost economic activity in the region.

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A Historic Moment for the Region

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Area Manager Kapil Sharma said the arrival of the train was an emotional moment for the region. "It is a very emotional and good day for all the Kashmiri people and for the whole of India," he said. He highlighted that the upgraded service will ease congestion and improve travel convenience. "Earlier the Vande Bharat ran with only eight coaches and its capacity was always full. Now the capacity has increased significantly to around 1450 passengers," he said, adding that the expansion will reduce waiting lists and improve accessibility.

Sharma further said the railways will benefit multiple sections of society. "From labourers to high-ranking officials, everyone will benefit--traders, students, patients and tourists," he said, noting that better connectivity will also support tourism and local industries.

Passengers Welcome All-Weather Connectivity

Passengers at Budgam and Srinagar stations also welcomed the service. Nadeem Ahmed Lohar said the train will reduce dependence on road travel, which often gets disrupted. "We can't thank the government enough. Earlier travel was expensive and highways used to close due to snow or rain, but now the train will make it easier for everyone," he said.

A student, Waseem Ahmed Khan, said the service will be especially beneficial for frequent travellers. "Earlier, we had to face a lot of difficulty travelling via Banihal. Now we can go directly. It will also help students, sportsmen and tourists," he said, adding that it could boost Kashmir's economy.

Another passenger, Annu Gupta, who travelled on the inaugural journey, described the experience as smooth and time-saving. "The journey was very good. It reached in four and a half hours. This connectivity will boost tourism and save both time and money," she said.

Passengers also said the all-weather rail link will provide major relief during winters when highways are often closed, making year-round connectivity easier for the region.

Official Launch and Service Details

Earlier, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off the extended Jammu Tawi-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express. The train will enter regular service from 2nd May. (ANI)