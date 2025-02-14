Valentine's Day horror: Acid attack on woman in Andhra Pradesh, victim also stabbed by 'lover'

A degree student in Andhra Pradesh was attacked with acid and stabbed by a male classmate. The victim, Gautami, was rushed to the hospital, and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has ordered strict action against the culprit, assuring full support to the victim and her family.

Annamayya (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 14, (ANI): A horrific acid attack happened in Gurramkonda Mandal of Annamayya District in Andhra Pradesh, on a young woman by her male classmate. The victim was also stabbed with a knife by the accused, said to be her "lover".

Also Read: Daylight bank heist in Thrissur: Robber took only Rs 15 lakh from Rs 45 lakh in counter, police find key clues



The victim is identified as Gautami. She belongs to Perampalli village and is a degree student.

While speaking to the media, Gautami stated that the attacker was her classmate and studied with her in the degree college of Madanapalle. She was immediately rushed to the government hospital in Madanapalle by 108 ambulance for treatment.

The incident caught the attention of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. CM Naidu strongly condemned the attack and has directed the officials to take strict action against the culprits and ensure that the victim receives the best treatment.

Naidu assured that the government will fully support the family and victim in every possible way.

The Chief Minister's Office of Andhra Pradesh expressed on X, "Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Nara Chandrababu Naidu strongly condemned the acid attack on a young woman by a lover in Perampalli village, Gurramkonda mandal, Annamayya district. He ordered strict action to be taken against the accused. The victim girl will be provided with better medical treatment and the government will provide all possible support to her family." (ANI)

Also Read: Maha Kumbh: 300 sanitation workers set Guinness World Record with historic clean-up drive (WATCH)

Latest Videos