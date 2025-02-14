Maha Kumbh: 300 sanitation workers set Guinness World Record with historic clean-up drive (WATCH)

At Maha Kumbh, 300 sanitation workers set a Guinness World Record by cleaning the Triveni Sangam. CM Yogi Adityanath enforced strict traffic management as millions of devotees gathered for the holy dip.

Sanitation workers at the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj undertook a massive clean-up drive on Friday at the ghats of Triveni Sangam. Visuals from Ram Ghat showed workers using nets to remove waste from the sacred rivers.

Officer on Special Duty Kumbh Akansha Rana said that 300 workers who were cleaning the rivers at various locations were creating a Guinness world record. Rana further announced plans for another world record attempt, stating, "Tomorrow, we will create a world record in street sweeping, where 15,000 sanitation workers will sweep the streets together."

Akansha Rana said further stated that the message of the cleanliness drive was to ensure the cleanliness of the rivers and water bodies.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued strict directives to ensure smooth traffic management during the Maha Kumbh. The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) stressed that senior officers must be present on the ground to prevent congestion in Prayagraj and surrounding districts, including Ayodhya and Varanasi. Officers will be held accountable for any traffic jams, ensuring better crowd management for the millions of pilgrims arriving for the event.

The influx of devotees has continued to surge, with large crowds gathering in Prayagraj and Varanasi. Many pilgrims visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple after taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. Varanasi DM S Rajalingam stated that authorities are utilizing all available resources, including barricading and security personnel, to manage the growing crowds. As of 8:00 PM today, the Uttar Pradesh government reported that nearly 8.54 million devotees took a dip at the Sangam, bringing the total count to over 491.4 million since the beginning of Maha Kumbh 2025.

