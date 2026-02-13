The SMVDSB met with shopkeepers and senior citizens to discuss strategies for increasing pilgrim footfall and enhancing the yatra experience on the traditional Banganga-Charanpaduka track, focusing on infrastructure and service improvements.

In continuation of its recent series of stakeholder interactions, the Shrine Board on Friday held a detailed consultation with members of the Banganga-Charanpaduka Shopkeepers Association and senior citizens to explore strategies for increasing pilgrim footfall and enhancing the overall yatra experience along the track. This follows decisions taken during the 76th Meeting of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), which was chaired by Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir. The initiatives aim to enhance infrastructure and improve services, according to a release.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The interaction forms part of the Shrine Board's ongoing consultative outreach with various stakeholder groups aimed at ensuring inclusive planning and coordinated efforts for strengthening pilgrim facilities, improving services and revitalising key segments of the traditional yatra route.

Stakeholder Consultation and Key Suggestions

The meeting was chaired by Sachin Kumar Vaishya, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, and attended by senior officers of the Shrine Board along with prominent representatives of the area, including Sher Singh, Sonu Thakur, Ranjeet Singh, Ramesh Bawa, Ashwani, Ram Chand, Vijay Singh, Shamsher Singh and others, shared a range of suggestions to enhance the attractiveness and usability of the Banganga-Charanpaduka stretch for encouraging greater pilgrim movement along the traditional track.

Improving the Traditional Yatra Route

Key suggestions included initiatives to promote the spiritual and heritage value of the traditional track, improved Bathing Ghats, better lighting arrangements, and enhanced sanitation and drinking water facilities, besides initiatives for the conservation, protection and rejuvenation of the holy Banganga.

Preserving Heritage and Ensuring Safety

Senior citizens, many of whom have long-standing associations with the traditional yatra practices, stressed the importance of preserving the heritage character of the Banganga-Charanpaduka stretch. They appreciated the Shrine Board's outreach and recommended the creation of a more pilgrim-friendly environment, including barrier-free access, improved safety measures and environmentally sustainable development, the release noted.

Shrine Board's Commitment and Future Plans

The stakeholders were assured that all proposed initiatives would be implemented in a phased and coordinated manner, in compliance with environmental norms and regulatory requirements. It was also reiterated that the Shrine Board remains committed to a balanced approach that integrates development with heritage preservation and active community participation.

The Shrine Board reaffirmed that such consultations will continue with various stakeholder groups as part of its broader strategy to enhance pilgrim facilities, revive the traditional yatra routes, improve the overall pilgrimage experience and encourage greater pilgrim footfall to the Holy Shrine. (ANI)