Due to a massive rush of devotees for New Year 2026, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board in Katra has suspended registrations as a safety precaution. Security has been heightened to manage the crowds and ensure a safe pilgrimage.

Registration Suspended Amid New Year Rush

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) decided to suspend registrations on Wednesday evening as thousands of devotees arrived in Katra to seek blessings for the New Year 2026. The suspension is a precautionary measure to ensure crowd safety and smooth management at the Bhawan and along the trekking route. Registration is expected to resume on Thursday morning after the crowd density is reviewed.

In Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, a large number of devotees arrived at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra on the New Year 2026. Despite dense fog and chilly conditions, pilgrims were seen undertaking the yatra with devotion and enthusiasm. The entire hilltop is buzzing with energy as devotees from across the country gather to start their New Year on a spiritual note.

n the occasion of the New Year 2026, a large number of devotees are arriving in Katra for darshan at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Temple. A devotee said, "I am very excited, emotional and happy. I hope this year's end will be a good start to the new year. That's all we want. The weather here is very good. Generally, Mumbai doesn't have this kind of weather, and we are really enjoying it. I am starting my journey (Vaishno Devi Yatra) with a lot of positivity and energy."

Enhanced Security Measures for Pilgrim Safety

On Sunday, in view of the heavy rush of pilgrims expected during the New Year, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Reasi, Paramvir Singh, JKPS, conducted a comprehensive security review meeting at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan to ensure the safety and smooth movement of devotees.

During the meeting, the SSP directed all relevant officers and agencies to remain highly alert and proactive, given the anticipated surge in pilgrims. Special emphasis was placed on effective crowd management to prevent untoward incidents, including stampedes, and to regulate movement at sensitive points within and around the Bhawan area. He stressed the optimum use of crowd management applications and continuous monitoring through the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC). The SSP instructed that the ICCC must remain fully alert to ensure real-time coordination, quick response and timely decision-making for effective crowd control. SSP Reasi further emphasised that all departments should take adequate precautionary measures, maintain close coordination, and remain fully prepared to address any exigencies, ensuring a swift response to emerging situations. All participating departments assured full cooperation and readiness to ensure a safe, secure and hassle-free pilgrimage for devotees during the peak festive period. (ANI)