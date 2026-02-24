Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw met Merck Electronics EVP Katherine Dei Cas, who expressed strong interest in India's growing semiconductor ecosystem. This comes as the government pushes ISM 2.0 to bolster domestic chip manufacturing capabilities.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw met Katherine Dei Cas, Executive Vice President of Merck Electronics Katherine Dei Cas, to discuss semiconductor collaboration in the country. In a post on X, Vaishnaw said, "Met Ms. Katherine Dei Cas, EVP, Merck Electronics. Merck expressed a strong interest in expanding its engagement with Bharat's rapidly growing semiconductor ecosystem. Discussed new avenues for collaboration." Met Ms. Katherine Dei Cas, EVP, Merck Electronics. Merck expressed strong interest in expanding its engagement with Bharat’s rapidly growing semiconductor ecosystem. Discussed new avenues for collaboration. pic.twitter.com/oIWMy43G7Z — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) February 24, 2026

India Semiconductor Mission 2.0

Notably, the Union Budget 2026-27 marked a decisive moment for India's technology ambitions with the announcement of India Semiconductor Mission 2.0. The new phase signals a clear policy push to deepen domestic semiconductor capabilities at a time when chips underpin every critical digital and industrial system. ISM 2.0 will focus on producing semiconductor equipment and materials in India, designing full-stack Indian semiconductor intellectual property, and fortifying both domestic and global supply chains. A provision of Rs. 1,000 crore has been made for ISM 2.0 for FY 2026-27, with a strong emphasis on industry-led research and training centres to drive technology development and create a future-ready skilled workforce.

Cabinet Approves Major Infra, Policy Decisions

Earlier on Tuesday, the Union Cabinet approved a series of infrastructure and policy decisions, including major investments in railways, urban transport, and aviation, with a total financial outlay of Rs 12,236 crore. Additionally, the Cabinet took policy decisions on power sector reforms and approved the change of name from Kerala to Keralam.

While announcing the Cabinet decision, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "Among the key approvals, the Cabinet cleared the doubling of the Gondia-Jabalpur rail line at an estimated cost of Rs 5,236 crore. It also sanctioned the 3rd and 4th rail line project between Punarkh and Kiul, involving an investment of Rs 2,668 crore."

In another rail-related decision, the Cabinet approved the construction of the 3rd and 4th line between Gamharia and Chandil, with a project cost of Rs 1,168 crore.

Boosting aviation infrastructure, the Cabinet gave its nod for a new integrated airport terminal at Srinagar, entailing an expenditure of Rs 1,667 crore, the minister told. The Cabinet also approved the extension of Phase 2B of the Ahmedabad Metro project, with an allocation of Rs 1,067 crore aimed at strengthening urban connectivity.

Further, the Cabinet approved the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for raw jute, involving a financial implication of Rs 430 crore.

First Cabinet Meeting at New PMO 'Seva Teerth'

Under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this was the first meeting of the Union Cabinet held at the new Prime Minister's Office, 'Seva Teerth'.

"This meeting and this building are a direct expression of the reconstruction of New India. With this auspicious beginning, we welcome that future whose foundation has been laid by centuries of effort," Vaishnaw said.

"On this occasion, we also remember the history of this place. 'Seva Teerth' has been constructed at the site of the temporary barracks from the British era. The establishment of an active institution of national governance at that location is also a symbol of the transformation of New India," he said.

"The Union Cabinet again dedicated itself to the national resolve of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'. This is a long-term national journey, in which the decisions taken today will determine the future shape of the coming generations," Minister Vaishnaw said.

