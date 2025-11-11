Delhi Police arrested a vagabond, Shaka, for murdering a 2-year-old boy after arguing with the parents. In a separate case, a woman was found dead in Mahipalpur, with preliminary investigation suggesting electrocution as the cause.

Vagabond arrested for toddler's murder

Delhi Police apprehended a vagabond, identified as Shaka, for the murder of a 2-year-old boy on Monday. Acting on clues collected, the team conducted multiple raids at possible hideouts in Delhi and surrounding areas, successfully tracing and arresting the accused. During sustained interrogation, Shaka admitted to committing the crime and revealed that he had an argument with the child's parents on the night of the incident. As per detailed verification, the accused was previously involved in a theft case. Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Woman found dead in Mahipalpur; electrocution suspected

In a separate incident, the body of a woman was recovered from a house in the Mahipalpur area of South-West Delhi on Saturday morning, police said. According to the Delhi Police, information regarding the incident was received at approximately 8:30 am. The deceased, identified as Amreen Thom, had been residing in the house for the past six months and was employed at an IT company in Haryana's Gurugram. A preliminary investigation indicates that the woman may have died due to electrocution caused by an immersion water heater rod kept in the bathroom, police said.