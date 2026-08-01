P Chidambaram has questioned PM Modi on whether he will also forgive alleged BJP 'trolls' for their 'abusive' posts. This comes after the PM stated he forgives young protesters who used profane language during the recent NEET protests.

Senior Congress leader and former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram on Saturday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over "abusive" comments posted by alleged BJP "trolls" on social media.

In a post on X, Chidambaram said, "Has the Honourable Prime Minister also forgiven the BJP trolls who react on X with abusive and filthy comments to posts critical of the government?" Has the Honourable prime minister also forgiven the BJP trolls who react on X with abusive and filthy comments to posts critical of the government? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) August 1, 2026

His remarks come amid continuing political exchanges over the tone of public discourse and the use of profanity on social media platforms.

PM Modi Forgives Abusive Protesters

Earlier, noting that some mischievous children had used "very crude and abusive language" during the protest at Jantar Mantar and that he and his late mother were also subjected to 'profane' remarks, Prime Minister Modi on Friday said that abuses never solve anything and urged people to guide those who have gone astray.

Sharing a video on Instagram, PM Modi said that he fully understands the outrage within society over the use of abusive language and it comes as "a cultural shock to see our daughters using such language", but asserted that there is a need to "embrace these children and show them the right path".

The Prime Minister said he works for the bright future of youth, and urged them to move forward after learning from mistakes. "Today I just feel like talking to you. The country and the world have witnessed what happened at Jantar Mantar. Some mischievous children used very crude and abusive language, words that do not befit any civilised society. I was personally abused, and even my late mother was subjected to abuse. It was a truly ugly spectacle," he said.

"However, I want to talk about the fact that mistakes happen in childhood, and childhood also offers the opportunity to correct those mistakes; that is simply the nature of being young. Therefore, I can fully understand the outrage within society. It comes as a cultural shock to see our daughters using such language. Yet, now is the time to embrace these children and show them the right path. They have lost their way, and it is our duty to guide them," he added.

PM Modi said punishing the youth, dragging them through court proceedings, and harassing them in society- none of this will change the situation. "I want to forgive them. Society, too, should accept this. I hold only one sentiment in my heart. Sometimes, our tongue gets caught between our teeth and bleeds, yet we do not break our teeth; after all, both the teeth and the tongue belong to us. These children are ours, too. It is our duty to show them the right path," he said.

The Prime Minister said that guiding those who have gone astray is difficult, "but it is a task we must undertake".

NEET Protest Aftermath

His remarks come after Noida Police earlier registered an FIR against a young woman over allegedly objectionable comments directed at the Prime Minister during the CJP's protest held over the NEET paper leak. Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Education Minister following the protests, and Parliament on Thursday passed the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, to strengthen the legal framework to prevent paper leaks. (ANI)