A leopard that had been repeatedly entering homes and causing fear among residents in a Gariaband village for over a month has been captured by the Forest Department following demands from the public concerned for the safety of children.

A leopard was captured by the forest department in a residential village area in Chhattisgarh on Friday.

Leopard Caused Fear Among Residents

Speaking to ANI, the Gariaband District Forest Officer (DFO) Shashinganandan S stated that the animal had been venturing into the village, which is surrounded by dense forest, for over a month. "The leopard had been repeatedly entering homes, causing fear among the residents. As the village also has a school, there were serious concerns for the safety of children, leading to strong demands from the public for the animal's capture," the DFO told ANI.

Coordinated Capture Operation

The official further informed that a coordinated operation was launched to neutralise the threat. "The Forest Department deployed tracking teams, monitored its movements, and installed camera traps to verify its presence. Subsequently, a cage trap was set, and the leopard was successfully captured," he added. (ANI)