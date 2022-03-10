Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Uttrakhand Election Result 2022: After CM Dhami, Satpal Maharaj’s loss, who will be BJP’s CM face?

    BJP got a big jolt on Thursday when it lost two of its key constituencies, including that of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Now the question that arises in front of BJP is that who will be its CM candidate?

    Uttrakhand Election Result 2022 After CM Dhami Satpal Maharajs loss who will be BJPs CM face? drb
    Dehradun, First Published Mar 10, 2022, 5:20 PM IST

    The biggest myth related to elections in Uttarakhand is going to be broken that no party comes to power for the second consecutive time. This time, the Bharatiya Janata Party is inches away from breaking the trend and creating the record by forming its government for the second consecutive time.

    While the party is just a few steps away from being announced as the single-largest party with a full mandate, an important question arises in front of the BJP high command – who will be the chief minister of Uttarakhand?

    The saffron party had projected CM Pushkar Singh Dhami as its chief ministerial candidate. However, Dhami, who was contesting from the seat of Khatima, lost to his Congress rival, Bhuwan Chand Kapri.

    After this big-ticket loss, BJP got another setback when Satpal Maharaj lost from his Chaubattakhal constituency. He had thrice come close to becoming the CM. But with this loss in the 2022 assembly elections, he once again got out from the CM race.

    What will be the strategy of BJP?
    Responding to the trends in the election results, former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said that Pushkar Singh Dhami proved to be a 'strong batsman', but his loss has now become a crisis for the party. Trivendra Singh says that there is a process of the party, under which the CM is selected. He said that the Legislature will choose its leader and after that, the party high command will finalize the CM’s name. He said this in the early stages of the trends.

    Trouble for Congress too: The Grand Old Party also got a setback when its former Chief Minister Harish Rawat was defeated by BJP’s Mohan Singh Bisht as they two contested from the Lalkuan seat of Kumaon. Congress was hopeful that it will be able to come out winning in this election. However, that does not seem to have anymore, given the low seats that Congress has bagged so far, as per the trends.

