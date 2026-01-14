Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel marked Makar Sankranti by flying a kite and wishing success to all. Greetings were also extended by Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who highlighted the festival's diverse celebrations.

Gujarat CM Celebrates Uttarayan

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday extended greetings to citizens on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and celebrated Uttarayan by flying a colourful kite.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Gujarat CM Said, "I extend greetings to everyone on Makar Sankranti. On this Kite Festival, may the soaring kites in the skies bring success to everyone." The Chief Minister also participated in the traditional festivities in Gandhinagar, enjoying the vibrant atmosphere of Uttarayan, one of Gujarat's most celebrated festivals.

Leaders Extend Festival Greetings

Earlier today, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended warm greetings on the occasions of Makar Sankranti, Uttaraini, and Ghughuti Tyohar.

In a video message shared on X, the Chief Minister said, "Heartiest greetings and best wishes to all the residents of the state on the sacred festival of Makar Sankranti, Uttaraini, and Ghughuti Tyohar, associated with Uttarakhand's rich folk traditions." He further highlighted the significance of the festival and expressed his hopes that the festival brings "happiness, prosperity and fresh energy for all." "This sacred festival, marking the Sun God's transition to Uttarayan, symbolises our folk faith, connection with nature, and renewed awareness in life. May this sacred festival bring happiness, prosperity, and fresh energy into the lives of all of you--this is our prayer," Dhami said in the video message.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wrote to citizens across the country, extending his warm greetings on Makar Sankranti, Magh Bihu, and Pongal, festivals that mark the harvest season in different parts of India.

In a letter, the Prime Minister said the festival symbolises hope and positivity. He said that Sankranti is celebrated in various forms across the country, but with the same spirit and enthusiasm. Highlighting its importance for farmers, he said the festival is an occasion to express gratitude to those who nourish the nation through their hard work. Along with Lohri, Pongal, Sankranti, and Uttarayan, it represents the diverse ways harvest festivals are celebrated across India. (ANI)