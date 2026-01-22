Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami's 'Jan-jan ke dwar' initiative takes governance to remote areas. The program has seen over 1.80 lakh participants, with the government resolving the majority of grievances received at their doorsteps.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said that the state government's 'Jan-jan ki sarkar, jan-jan ke dwar' programme aims to take governance to the doorsteps of people living in remote, border and far-flung areas of the state. Explaining the initiative, CM Dhami said that under the programme, citizens will no longer be required to travel long distances to district headquarters or the state capital to get their issues addressed, as government facilities and services are being provided directly at their homes.

"'Jan-jan ki sarkar, jan-jan ke dwar' is a program by the Government under which it will reach out to the citizens at the far end of society, citizens in remote areas, citizens in border areas and resolve their problems. The issues for which they had to travel far, travel to district headquarters or come to the state capital here will now receive facilities right at their doorstep. This program was being greatly appreciated. More than 1.80 lakh people have registered themselves in these programs and registered their grievances. Most of the grievances have been resolved," Dhami told ANI. He added, "I personally monitor this to ensure that this program goes on in an effective manner. My ministers, MLAs and other public representatives are also monitoring this. Help is being provided to people through close coordination."

A Strong Example of Good Governance

The Uttarakhand government's initiative "Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan-Jan Ke Dwar" has emerged as a strong example of good governance, sensitive administration and people-centric service delivery. Launched on December 17, the programme has completed 23 days, during which more than 300 camps have been organised across all 13 districts of the state. The main objective of the initiative is to bring governance directly to the doorstep of the people and ensure swift, transparent, and effective redressal of public grievances. Through these camps, a direct dialogue has been established between the administration and citizens, leading to the resolution of long-pending issues and strengthening public trust in the government.

Impressive Outreach and Resolution

So far, 1,97,522 citizens have participated in the camps and placed their problems, suggestions and needs before the concerned officials. During this period, 22,645 complaints were received, of which more than 16,000 have already been resolved either on the spot or within the prescribed timeframe, while action on the remaining complaints is underway as per procedure. The camps also received 31,070 applications for various certificates, providing relief to citizens from repeated visits to government offices. In addition, 1,11,326 people have directly benefited from various state government welfare schemes, giving momentum to initiatives related to social security, financial assistance and livelihood support. (ANI)