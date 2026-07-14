Uttarakhand's first-ever Gallery of Geographical Indicators (GI) products has been set up in Haldwani to showcase the state's rich agro-biodiversity, traditional crafts, and cultural heritage, including its record 18 GI tags received in one day.

The first Gallery of Geographical Indicators (GI) products of Uttarakhand has been established in Haldwani, Uttarakhand Forest Training Academy (FTA). Established with a view to showcase extremely rich agro-biodiversity, traditional crafts, and cultural heritage of the Himalayan State of Uttarakhand and also to increase awareness of the general public, trainees and dignitaries visiting the Academy.

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The entire endeavour took around three months during which all these items were collected from remote areas of the state, and some of these being perishable items, like Bedu, Ramnagar Lichee and Ramgarh Aadu, had to be preserved.

Uttarakhand has more than 30 GI-tagged products -primarily in agriculture, handicrafts, food stuff, and manufactured goods. The state received a record 18 GI tags in a single day in December 2023, according to the release.

A Glimpse into Uttarakhand's GI-Tagged Products

Agricultural Products include Tejpat (Indian Bay Leaf), Munsiyari White Rajma (Kidney Beans), Kumaon Chyura Oil, Almora Lakhori Chilli, Berinag Tea and Uttarakhand Kala Bhat (Black Soybean).

Handicrafts include - Uttarakhand Aipan Art (Traditional Kumaoni ritual folk art with geometric designs painted in white rice paste on red backgrounds), Chamoli Wooden Ramman Mask (Hand-carved wooden masks for UNESCO-listed Ramman folk theatre, using specific woods and inherited painting techniques), Uttarakhand Tamta Product (Copperware) and Uttarakhand Ringal (hill bamboo) Craft.

Apart from agricultural products and handicrafts, the list includes Nainital Mombatti (Candles)- Traditional candles from Nainital, often with unique local characteristics and Buransh sharbat (Rhododendron Squash)- Refreshing drink/juice from crimson Rhododendron arboreum flowers, which are rich in antioxidants with medicinal benefits

Protecting Heritage and Supporting Local Economies

These products are tied to the unique Himalayan geography of Uttarakhand and its rich cultural heritage. GI tags help protect authenticity, support local economies, and promote sustainable practices. (ANI)