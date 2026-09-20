The Uttarakhand Waqf Board will propose providing housing to triple talaq and halala victims, said Chairman Shadab Shams. The plan is to use Waqf properties to shelter and empower women abandoned by their husbands, and also arrange employment.

Housing for Triple Talaq, Halala Victims

The Uttarakhand Waqf Board will propose providing housing facilities to women who have been victims of triple talaq and halala, Board Chairman Shadab Shams said on Thursday.

Shams said the proposal will be placed before the Board at its next meeting, under which Waqf Board properties could be utilised to provide shelter to women who have been abandoned by their husbands and left without a place to live.

Speaking with ANI, Shadab Sams said that since the Narendra Modi government brought the Waqf Amendment Act with the hope that Waqf resources meant for the poor would benefit those in need, a sense of hope has emerged among disadvantaged people.

“Taking this as an example, the Dhami government in Uttarakhand, through the Waqf Board, is going to bring a proposal in its next Board meeting to provide housing facilities to women who are victims of triple talaq or halala. The aim is to empower these women who have been left helpless after being thrown out of their homes by their husbands after being given triple talaq".

"Many of these women have children, including orphaned and vulnerable children, and are involved in ongoing legal cases, but do not even have a roof over their heads. In some cases, after being forced out of their husband's home, they have nowhere to go, particularly when their brothers are married and have families of their own,” he added.

Shadab Sams said the Waqf Board is trying to send the message that women who have no one to support them can look towards the Waqf Board for assistance.

Empowerment Beyond Housing

“Just as the Dhami government demonstrated its commitment to empowering women through the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), saying that it would provide women with strength and support, the Uttarakhand Waqf Board is now taking this initiative forward,” he said.

"We also believe that, through the Uttarakhand Waqf Board, we will take this initiative further by arranging employment opportunities for these women. We want to empower them so that they do not have to depend on anyone and can live their lives with dignity and self-respect. We also want to ensure that the future of the children of these women does not suffer. They should get opportunities to build a better future and succeed in life. For those for whom Waqf was meant, the hope that Prime Minister Modi has generated will now be translated into action by the Dhami government and the Uttarakhand Waqf Board,” he added. (ANI)