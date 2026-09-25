Telangana CM Revanth Reddy stated the fight for India's future is between the Gandhi Parivar and Sangh Parivar. Receiving an award in Kerala, he said his only ambition left is to make Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister to save India from communal forces.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Friday said the fight for the future of India is between the two parivars -- Gandhi Parivar and Sangh Parivar. CM Revanth Reddy made these remarks in Nilambur, where he received the Aryadan Muhammed-2026 Best Public Servant Award. "It is an honour to be the first person from outside Kerala to receive the prestigious Aryadan Muhammed award."

Gandhi Parivar vs Sangh Parivar

"Gandhi Parivar stands for sacrifice: Mahatma Gandhi, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi gave up their lives for the country. Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi sacrificed post, power and position. Sangh Parivar is dividing India based on religion, caste, region, and language. The fight for India is between two parivars. I have no ambition left for myself – only dedicated to making Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister of India. Let us all unite behind Gandhi Parivar to protect India, democracy, secularism, and freedom," Revanth Reddy said.

'My only dream is to make Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister'

Backing Rahul Gandhi as Prime Ministerial candidate, CM Revanth said, "My only dream left is to make Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister of India. There will be a Congress-led government in Delhi, and Rahul ji will be PM. Indira Gandhi and Shri Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed their lives for us. Sonia Gandhi and Shri Rahul Gandhi have sacrificed power and position – and did not take the post of Prime Minister or President."

"Now, history is calling. Rahul Gandhi has to become PM and save India from communal forces, from forces who are stealing everything. Vote ki chori, party ki chori, symbol ki chori, funds ki chori. They are stealing the future of youth. They are stealing the foundation of democracy and India – integrity of vote," he said.

'Congress hawa has started from here'

Lauding the success of Congress in Keralam polls, he said a Tsunami is about to begin for the party nationwide. "As I said, Kerala is the bellwether state. Congress hawa has started from here. We have to make it a Tsunami, across India. As a Congress worker, I feel close to Keralam, because you elected. Friends, I have no personal ambition. In 2006, I started at the grassroots. In 20 years, I have seen everything – ZPTC, MLC, MLA, MP, PCC President and Chief Minister. My only dream left is to make Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister of India. There will be a Congress-led government in Delhi and Rahul ji will be PM. We have to stand with Rahul ji to take this political Tsunami to every house, every street, every village and city and every state of India. Winds of change are blowing. Every part of India is listening to goonj of Shri Rahul Gandhi’s words of hope. Let us stand behind Rahul ji till we totally save India from communal forces," he said. (ANI)