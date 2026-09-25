UP CM Yogi Adityanath met Japan's Ambassador ONO Keiichi and JETRO India's Daisaku Yukita to discuss expanding Japanese engagement in investment, economic development, and cultural exchange, welcoming greater participation in the state's growth.

CM Yogi Meets Japanese Delegation

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday held discussions with Japan’s Ambassador to India ONO Keiichi and JETRO India Chief Director General Daisaku Yukita on expanding Japanese engagement with the state in areas including investment, economic development and cultural exchange.

Sharing details of the meeting in a post on X, CM Yogi said, "Had a constructive exchange with Mr ONO Keiichi, Ambassador of Japan to India, and Mr Daisaku Yukita, Chief Director General, JETRO India. "We discussed expanding Japan’s engagement with Uttar Pradesh in investment, economic development and cultural exchange. The Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 4.0 is providing an important platform to further connect our entrepreneurs, industries and investors with Japanese businesses," CM Yogi wrote.

"Our shared Buddhist heritage also offers a unique opportunity to deepen the cultural and spiritual connect between Sarnath and Nara Prefecture," the post read.

The Chief Minister further said that Uttar Pradesh welcomes greater Japanese participation in the state's journey of growth, innovation and global integration.

UP International Trade Show Hailed as Platform for Growth

Further, at the inauguration of the 'UP International Trade Show' (UPITS 2026), Uttar Pradesh minister Sanjay Nishad said the state has witnessed significant development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"The people of Uttar Pradesh and the countrymen are fortunate to have leaders like PM Modi and Chief Minister Yogi... The condition of the state under previous governments had become such that no investor was willing to come here, not just from other countries but even from other states. Today, roads, railways, and waterways—every route is open. The infrastructure is number one. The law and order situation is good. Because of this, Uttar Pradesh has become such a platform where people from other countries are coming to invest in places where people from other states wouldn't come," Nishad told ANI.

Meanwhile, Minister Daya Shankar Singh said UPITS has emerged as an important platform showcasing the state's districts, products and export potential before a global audience.

"This was the fourth year of the UP International Trade Show. Last year, the Prime Minister came here. Before that, the Vice President, then the President, and this year Amit Shah came here. The development taking place in Uttar Pradesh—today, people from all over the world are witnessing this development... The unique features of every district are being seen by people from all over the world today. Exports are increasing from here... This trade fair is proving to be a milestone in the development of Uttar Pradesh," Singh said. (ANI)