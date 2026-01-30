The Uttarakhand government transferred district hospitals in Rudrapur and Pithoragarh to the Dept of Medical Education to support new medical colleges. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami also reviewed state schemes, focusing on employment and skill development.

The Uttarakhand government has issued orders to hand over the District Hospital Rudrapur and the District Hospital and Women's Hospital Pithoragarh to the Department of Medical Education, officials said on Thursday.

The move, directed by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, aims to ensure the smooth functioning of Government Medical Colleges in Rudrapur and Pithoragarh. Secretary of Medical Health and Medical Education, Sachin Kurve, issued an official memorandum stating that Jawaharlal Nehru District Hospital, Rudrapur, has been transferred to Pandit Ramsumer Shukla Government Medical College, Rudrapur, for its operation. Similarly, B.D. Pandey District Hospital and the Women's Hospital, Pithoragarh, have been transferred to operate the Government Medical College, Pithoragarh. Until now, these hospitals were under the control of the Department of Medical Health and Family Welfare, Uttarakhand.

According to the government order, after the transfer, the administrative and financial control of these hospitals will rest with the respective Principal/Director of the concerned medical colleges. The memorandum further stated, "The Department of Medical Education will ensure the availability of the remaining required equipment and medicines in accordance with MCI norms. The salaries of the staff currently working in these hospitals will continue to be paid by the Medical Health Department under the existing arrangement for a period of one year. After the completion of one year, the medical units will be fully and formally operated by the Department of Medical Education."

CM Reviews Development Schemes, Emphasizes Employment

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reviewed various schemes related to agriculture, animal husbandry, tourism, and industry at the Secretariat. He directed officials to focus on connecting people with employment and self-employment opportunities through government initiatives.

The Chief Minister emphasised, "Complete information on these schemes should be provided to the public through the 'Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan-Jan Ke Dwar' campaign so that as many people as possible can benefit."

He added, "All departments must ensure that eligible beneficiaries receive the full benefits of schemes in a timely manner. At the same time, it should be ensured that the allocated budget achieves its intended outcomes." Dhami also instructed that special emphasis be placed on youth skill development and said, "The minutes of high-level meetings must be mandatorily uploaded on the Unnati Portal." (ANI)